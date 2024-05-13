Legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey shows off racing skills in 2024 Historic Monaco GP

Red Bull’s outgoing chief technology officer Adrian Newey showed off his racing skills by taking part in the 2024 Historic Monaco Grand Prix.

Newey took time away from designing world-championship winning F1 cars to race in his very own Lotus 49B from 1968, which he purchased in 2014, in the 14th running of the event which celebrates historic grand prix machinery.

The legendary F1 car designer did not get away at the start but worked his way back through the field to finish fourth, including pulling off a brilliant overtake at Monte Carlo’s famous hairpin.

65-year-old Newey, wearing Red Bull overalls, was competing in the ‘Serie D’ class’ - featuring classic cars from 1966 to 1972.

Two-time world champion Graham Hill took pole position and won the 1968 Monaco Grand Prix driving the same Lotus 49B Newey now proudly owns.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown also took part in the event, driving his historic Williams FW07B in the Race Category F, which featured cars from 1977 to 1980.

Newey, regarded as F1’s greatest-ever designer, is leaving Red Bull after nearly two decades at the team in early 2025.

While it is not yet known what Newey will do next, he has been heavily tipped to team up with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next season.

Speaking at the recent Miami Grand Prix, Newey insisted he has “no plan” for his future following his decision to quit Red Bull.

“There comes a point, I think, where I just felt, as Forrest Gump said: ‘I’m feeling a little bit tired’,” Newey told Sky.

“I guess [I was thinking about it] over the winter a little bit, and then as events have unfolded this year I thought… I’m in a very lucky position where I don’t need to work to live. I work because I enjoy it.

“I just felt that now was a good time to step back and take a bit of a break and take stock of life, and go travelling a bit.

“Then maybe at some point, I don’t know when, I’ll be standing in the shower and say: ‘Right, this is going to be the next adventure’. Right now, there is no plan.”