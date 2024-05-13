No Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen as Daniel Ricciardo reveals F1 dream team

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his all-time F1 dream team, but there was no place for either Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen.

Despite winning a record-equalling seven world titles and amassing the most grand prix victories and pole positions, Hamilton missed the cut, as did Verstappen, who is on course to claim his fourth consecutive world championship with Red Bull this year.

Instead, Ricciardo picked legendary seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who he would place alongside 1978 world champion Mario Andretti.

And for the team boss? The Australian opted for Eddie Jordan, the founder and owner of Jordan Grand Prix.

“I think Mario Andretti is one that I always admired for like doing both championships, the American stuff and the F1 stuff, being a champion,” Ricciardo told F1.com.

“I think he was very multi-dimensional as a race car driver. I’d put him in there. Then I’d go… it’s [Ayrton] Senna or [Michael] Schumacher, I feel like they’re the obvious ones.

“Let’s say Schumacher, because I feel everyone will say Senna. And his technical feedback, I believe, was some of the best ever. To run the team? Eddie Jordan!”

Eight-time grand prix winner Ricciardo was also asked which three F1 personalities - past or present - would he invite to dinner.

He selected 1976 world champion James Hunt, former McLaren teammate Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas, who just edged out Ricciardo’s current RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

“James Hunt,” Ricciardo answered. “You need a bit of that, I think. Definitely the less serious drivers! Lando is easy to make laugh, so I think that’s kind of fun. Laughter is important.

“Yuki at the driver dinner was pretty funny last year, I will say that. Yuki’s good. [Valtteri] Bottas, his mullet deserves a seat at the table. Let’s go Valtteri. I feel like there’s a bit of Australian in him.”