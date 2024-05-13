No Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen as Daniel Ricciardo reveals F1 dream team

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed which drivers would make up his F1 dream team, with some big-name omissions...

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his all-time F1 dream team, but there was no place for either Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen.

Despite winning a record-equalling seven world titles and amassing the most grand prix victories and pole positions, Hamilton missed the cut, as did Verstappen, who is on course to claim his fourth consecutive world championship with Red Bull this year.

Instead, Ricciardo picked legendary seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who he would place alongside 1978 world champion Mario Andretti.

And for the team boss? The Australian opted for Eddie Jordan, the founder and owner of Jordan Grand Prix.

“I think Mario Andretti is one that I always admired for like doing both championships, the American stuff and the F1 stuff, being a champion,” Ricciardo told F1.com.

“I think he was very multi-dimensional as a race car driver. I’d put him in there. Then I’d go… it’s [Ayrton] Senna or [Michael] Schumacher, I feel like they’re the obvious ones.

“Let’s say Schumacher, because I feel everyone will say Senna. And his technical feedback, I believe, was some of the best ever. To run the team? Eddie Jordan!”

Eight-time grand prix winner Ricciardo was also asked which three F1 personalities - past or present - would he invite to dinner.

He selected 1976 world champion James Hunt, former McLaren teammate Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas, who just edged out Ricciardo’s current RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

“James Hunt,” Ricciardo answered. “You need a bit of that, I think. Definitely the less serious drivers! Lando is easy to make laugh, so I think that’s kind of fun. Laughter is important.

“Yuki at the driver dinner was pretty funny last year, I will say that. Yuki’s good. [Valtteri] Bottas, his mullet deserves a seat at the table. Let’s go Valtteri. I feel like there’s a bit of Australian in him.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
10m ago
Haas retaliate with book lawsuit against former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
30m ago
Kazakhstan ready to replace Indian MotoGP?
French MotoGP, 2024
French MotoGP, 2024
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin believes Ducati “have chosen” who will partner Francesco Bagnaia
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Le Mans MotoGP ‘the battle we’d been waiting to see’
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, French MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, French MotoGP 2024
IndyCar
News
1h ago
How to watch 2024 Indy 500: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Ferrari confirm pair of long-time rumoured signings from Mercedes
Jerome d'Ambrosio (BEL) Mercedes AMG F1 Driver Development Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand
Jerome d'Ambrosio (BEL) Mercedes AMG F1 Driver Development Director…
F1
News
2h ago
No Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen as Daniel Ricciardo reveals F1 dream team
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Raul Fernandez: “I had no grip, I’m very disappointed, second group was realistic”
Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Long lap costs Enea Bastianini Le Mans MotoGP victory chance?
Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 French MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 French MotoGP