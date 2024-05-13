Ferrari confirm pair of long-time rumoured signings from Mercedes

Ferrari have confirmed that Loic Serra and Jerome D’Ambrosio will join the team later this year, after switching from F1 rival Mercedes.

Both had been rumoured to make the move from Brackley to Maranello, and their respective transfers have now been made official. They will start work at Ferrari on October 1.

Serra and D’Ambrosio will be reunited with Lewis Hamilton when he makes his own move to Ferrari in 2025.

Serra has been appointed to the role of head of chassis performance engineering and the Frenchman will report directly to Ferrari’s technical director for chassis and aerodynamics, Enrico Cardile.

Former F1 driver D’Ambrosio, meanwhile, will become deputy team principal and team boss Fred Vasseur’s new right-hand man.

The Belgian, who raced for Marussia in 2011 and Lotus in 2012, will also oversee Ferrari’s Driver Academy.

A further raid on Mercedes staff by Ferrari is set to be prevented due to a 'non-poaching clause' in Hamilton's contract.

Crash.net understands such a clause was inserted into the seven-time world champion’s current Mercedes deal to prevent a mass exodus of staff.

Sources have confirmed such a clause exists in Hamilton’s contract, potentially scuppering his hopes of reuniting with key figures at Ferrari.

However, Ferrari are viewed as hot favourites to sign legendary F1 car designer Adrian Newey when he leaves Red Bull in early 2025.