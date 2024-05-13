Haas retaliate with book lawsuit against former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner

Haas have responded to Guenther Steiner’s legal action by bringing their own lawsuit against their former F1 team principal.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Steiner had launched court action against Haas over monies he claims he is owed, as well as the American team continuing to use his likeness for promotion.

Haas have now retaliated by opening their own legal case against Steiner over alleged trademark infringements in his autobiography, “Surviving to Drive”.

Parent company Haas Automation argues Steiner and his publisher Ten Speed Press have used images that contravene trademark rules.

“In 2023, without permission or consent from Haas Automation, Steiner authored, marketed, promoted, sold, distributed, and profited from a publication titled “Surviving to Drive” (the “Accused Product”), which unlawfully used and displayed, and continues to use and display, the Haas Automation Trademarks and the Haas Automation Trade Dress for Steiner’s personal financial gain and illicit profit,” Court papers lodged in the Central District of California, Western Division, read.

“Haas Automation never consented to Steiner’s use of the Haas Automation Trademarks or the Haas Automation Trade Dress on the Accused Product.”

Haas Automation explained that Steiner’s failure to respond to the concerns raised prompted the initiation of legal action in a bid to seek compensation.

“Haas Automation gave pre-lawsuit notice to Steiner but to date Steiner has taken no action to cease or mitigate his infringing acts, necessitating the instant lawsuit,” the suit continues.

“Steiner sells and promotes the Accused Product in various mediums, including without limitation print and digital, in violation of Haas Automation’s exclusive intellectual property rights.

“Information available online indicates that as of January 2024, the Accused Product has exceeded sales of at least 150,000 units and generated revenue of at least $4,500,000.”

Steiner, who was in charge of Haas from the team’s inception in 2014 until his surprise departure at the end of 2023, claimed the US-based outfit violated an employment agreement he had.

“With decades in motorsport and connections throughout the Formula 1 circuit, Mr. Steiner brought instant credibility to Haas F1 as team principal,” Steiner’s suit read.

"When Netflix’s award-winning series Drive to Survive debuted, Mr. Steiner’s notoriety and personality quickly propelled Haas F1 to fan-favourites in the series, and in the process, transformed Haas F1 from an upstart racing team to formidable brand on the F1 circuit.”