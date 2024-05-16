Adrian Newey drops major hint about his next career move

Adrian Newey has strongly hinted that he will rejoin a new F1 team when he leaves Red Bull.

Newey will quit Red Bull in early-2025 and his availability has got the richest, front-running F1 teams on high-alert.

He has reportedly negotiated a ‘non-compete’ clause out of his exit deal, meaning he could restart work in a new job to oversee the 2026 car for his next employer.

But, there have also been suggestions that Newey could step away from F1 altogether and focus on other interests, in particular sailing.

Newey was asked at an Oyster Yacht event, ahead of this weekend’s F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, what he will do next.

“It’s a popular question at the moment,” Newey said.

“If you asked me 15 years ago if, at the age of 65, if I’d seriously consider changing teams and going somewhere else, and doing another 4-5 years, I’d have said you are mad!

“A few things happened at once.

“My dad was a vet and a huge car enthusiast. He used to tinker with his cars.

“He wanted to retire when he was 60. He semi-retired at 62. He did locums until he was 65, then retired. He lost his way, in his retirement. He lost his mojo.

“A combination of that and, two of the people I respect the most - Bernie and Roger Penske - I asked ‘what is your secret?’

“They are mentally agile and physically agile. They said the brain is like a muscle and it needs exercise.

“I have wanted to work in motor racing as a designer since the age of 8 or 10. I have been lucky to fulfil that ambition. I love what I do.

“I’ll have a bit of a holiday. As Forrest Gump said ‘I feel a bit tired at the moment’.

“At some point, I’ll probably go again…”

Newey admitted: “I know I’d miss it, if I wasn’t doing it.

“Do I go again or do I enjoy my [yacht] and sail off into the sunset?”

Ferrari have been most closely linked with finally recruiting Newey after years of interest.

But it has been suggested over the years that an unwillingness to move to Italy has scuppered a deal.

Aston Martin reportedly had a big-money offer rejected by Newey.