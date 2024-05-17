Bombshell report says Adrian Newey “already signed” eight-figure Ferrari contract

Ferrari have won the battle to sign Adrian Newey, according to a report from Imola

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey has “already signed” for Ferrari, the Daily Mail report.

Sources at Imola this weekend told the newspaper that, even if Newey’s contract is not finalised yet, “it soon would be”.

Red Bull’s technical officer is currently paid an estimated £15m per year but is expected to secure a rise with his next job.

McLaren “held out hope” of recruiting Newey, while his old team Williams also contacted him.

But it seems that Ferrari have won the race to acquire the most respected car designer in F1 history.

Newey will link up with Lewis Hamilton who will also join Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton insisted Newey would be “an amazing addition” if he also made the move to the Italian team.

Hamilton said in Miami: “Adrian has such a great history and track record. He’s done an amazing job through his career, engaging with teams and the knowledge he has.”

Newey ended any chance that he might walk away from F1 altogether this week, ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

“At some point, I’ll probably go again,” Newey said.

“I know I’d miss it, if I wasn’t doing it.”

He cited an emotional example of his father who retired too early, and later regretted it.

Newey will formally exit Red Bull early next year, and has reportedly negotiated the waiving of any non-compete clauses in his contract.

That paves the way for Newey to take another job in 2025, giving him time to steer the direction of his new employer’s 2026 car.

In 2026, the new F1 regulations will kick in. Whoever acquires Newey will give themselves the best possible chance of leading the pack into the new era.

