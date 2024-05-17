Charles Leclerc fastest; Lewis Hamilton annoys Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso

Charles Leclerc tops FP2 as Lewis Hamilton irks former title rivals Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…

Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari at the top of the timesheet in second practice to continue the Italian team’s promising start to the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

Leclerc was 0.192 seconds faster than McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in Ferrari’s heavily-upgraded SF-24 as he bettered his FP1 benchmark to complete a practice clean sweep on Friday at Imola.

Yuki Tsunoda was an eye-catching third, just 0.380s off the pace, for RB.

Lewis Hamilton took fourth place ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell and the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen’s struggles continued in FP2 as the reigning world champion could only finish seventh-fastest, over half a second adrift, in a scrappy session.

"My God. I don't know man. It's so difficult everything man. This time suddenly the front grips up a lot, I almost spin,” he complained over team radio.

Verstappen outpaced teammate Sergio Perez but was left angered by 2021 title rival Hamilton after the Mercedes driver got in his way.

Hamilton gestured in apology as Verstappen drove alongside the seven-time world champion and cut in front of his old rival, with the pair subsequently ruining Perez’s lap.

Fernando Alonso was also left unimpressed with Hamilton in the early stages of FP2, with the two-time world champion taking to his team radio to report: "Hamilton thinks that he's alone on the track!”

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg was ninth quickest ahead of Alonso, who rounded out the top-10 in his upgraded Aston Martin.

Lando Norris teased the potential of his McLaren by setting two purple sectors, but aborted his soft tyre lap after dipping a wheel onto the gravel at the final corner.

That left F1’s newest winner only 12th in the FP2 order with an unrepresentative time.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc fastest; Lewis Hamilton annoys Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
F1
News
1h ago
Chief aerodynamicist exits as Mercedes trade key staff with Ferrari
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes hope to put key W15 F1 car weakness ‘to bed’ with upgrades
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
2h ago
2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Yamaha tipped as “big loser” with “no Plan C” in fight to acquire satellite team
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
3h ago
Logan Sargeant “at risk” as Williams tease F1 driver news “in a few weeks”
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
F1
News
4h ago
Charles Leclerc tops competitive FP1 in upgraded Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
IndyCar
News
4h ago
Indy 500 schedule | How to watch 2024 Indy 500: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar