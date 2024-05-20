Red Bull sure Sergio Perez’s troubled Imola F1 weekend is “just a blip”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner remains sure Sergio Perez's poor performance at Imola was a one-off.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner is confident Sergio Perez’s poor weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is “just a blip”.

Perez endured a torrid weekend at Imola as he crashed in final practice, before failing to reach Q3 as he qualified a lowly 11th on the grid.

In Sunday’s grand prix, the Mexican could only recover to eighth and was beaten by both Mercedes drivers. He made another mistake by running wide mid-way through the race.

But Horner insisted he is not concerned about Perez’s below-par weekend.

“Our simulations were saying before the race that P7 was potentially optimal and nothing happened, no Safety Cars or anything like that,” Horner told media including Crash.net at Imola.

“He had one trip through the gravel that cost him about six seconds. But I think that was about the maximum that he could take from that grid position today.”

Perez has now slipped to third in the world championship standings, six points behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Asked whether it gave Red Bull flashbacks to his 2023 struggles, Horner replied: “I think it’s just a blip. He’s always gone well at Monaco, so we will see.”

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 runs wide. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 runs wide. Formula 1 World…

While Horner acknowledged it is a crucial time for Perez to perform as he seeks to retain his Red Bull seat for next season, he backed the Mexican’s start to the season.

“It’s a 24-race calendar. He’s had a great start to the year,” Horner stressed. “His approach has been very strong. He’s changed his approach a bit this year and today’s result was dictated by yesterday’s qualifying.”

Perez has made it clear he wants his future resolved in the coming weeks but Horner insisted Red Bull are not setting a specific timeframe to finalise their 2025 line-up.

“The whole driver market is playing itself out and we know exactly where we are at and what our options are. In the timing that’s right for us we’ll make decisions about the future.

Asked if Red Bull just need to iron out the finer terms of a contract extension for Perez, Horner replied: “Checo’s always a very straightforward guy to deal with, so I wouldn’t expect that to be an issue.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
44m ago
Max Verstappen lauded after Imola win: “He’s slightly better than the rest, isn’t he?”
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris reveals Imola regret after ‘praying for one more lap’ in F1 win pursuit
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula…
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull sure Sergio Perez’s troubled Imola F1 weekend is “just a blip”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals the impact of Mercedes’ Imola F1 upgrades
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Minor knock for Marc Marquez after a fall in training
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

NASCAR
News
3h ago
Ricky Stenhouse Jr throws a punch at Kyle Busch in crazy NASCAR garage brawl
NASCAR
NASCAR
F1
News
4h ago
The F1 driver market rumours we heard from Imola paddock...
Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas
Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas
NASCAR
Results
7h ago
2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results
Joey Logano
Joey Logano
NASCAR
Results
11h ago
2024 NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results
Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs