Can James Allison and Adrian Newey join forces at Mercedes? “I see no reason why not”

Mercedes technical director James Allison is open to the prospect of working alongside Adrian Newey.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull announced that Newey will officially leave the F1 team in the first quarter of next year, bringing an end to months of speculation.

Newey has been heavily linked with a switch to Ferrari, which has been denied by his manager, Eddie Jordan.

McLaren and Williams have also been linked with Newey’s signature, while Mercedes are likely to be interested given their abysmal form in this era of F1.

Allison - who was drafted back in as Mercedes technical director last year - was asked about whether he could work alongside Newey.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the Imola weekend, Allison said: "That is quite a hypothetical question but I see no reason why not. You'd have to be reasonably clear about who was doing what.

“I think that any team that's looking at Adrian on the market as a person who is pretty effective would be asking the same question of how you bring a guy like that in and make the most of him.”

Mercedes’ start to the 2024 F1 season is their worst since 2011, failing to register a top three finish in the opening seven rounds of the campaign.

The signing of Newey would give Mercedes important expertise in key areas they’ve struggled with - airflow around the floor.

Unsurprisingly, Allison is convinced that any team that signs Newey will benefit from him immediately.

“Adrian can be useful for any team that graces his presence,” Allison added. “He is a legend in this sport, look at what he's done, look at the success he's had.

“There's absolutely no doubt that he would make any team he joins quicker. The team would definitely have to organise themselves to get the best from such a relationship.

“But he would make any team quick and I have little doubt there'll be a lively market for that.”