“Nothing’s been signed” - Sergio Perez waiting on Red Bull future after Imola setback

Sergio Perez has insisted he’s fully focused on bouncing back at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix following a poor performance last time out at Imola.

Perez endured his worst weekend of the campaign at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as he was knocked out in Q2 before finishing eighth on race day.

It was the first real blip in Perez’s season so far following a strong start to the year.

However, with the improved performance of McLaren and Ferrari in recent weeks, Perez’s chances of finishing on the podium regularly is only going to get tougher.

Perez will have to prove his Imola weekend was a one-off blip to secure a fifth year at Red Bull.

Reportedly, Perez countered Red Bull’s one-year contract offer as he wants more security.

But, Perez refused to get drawn in on contract talk ahead of Monaco this weekend.

Speaking to select media including Crash.net in Monaco, Perez said: “I think like I’ve said before, my main focus for this weekend isn't on my contract. I know that negotiations are underway and at some point we will know and you will be the first ones to know.

“But the most important now is not to think about one year or two years or three years, it’s about this weekend on Saturday, that’s my full focus.

“It’s not like a percentage or anything like that, until you don’t sign it doesn’t matter how close you are. Nothing’s been signed yet, and anyway the focus right now is not on my contract, it’s mainly on this weekend.”

Perez won the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix - and he’s often been labelled a street circuit specialist.

His other wins for Red Bull all came at street venues - Azerbaijan 2021, Singapore 2023, Saudi Arabia 2023 and Azerbaijan 2023.

Assessing his chances of a second win in the principality, Perez said: “Yeah I think I know pretty much it’s all down to Saturday. If we are not on the front row, or third, we don’t have a chance of winning the race.

“So it’s important to be able to get in that first or second row at least.”

Perez was also pleased to have the backing of Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

“Yeah, I think Christian is pretty much aware of what is going on. I think we’ve had a great season up until Imola,” he explained. “IImola was a difficult one, and that’s it. I think it’s important in my season to reduce those bad days, and then it will be a great year because I think I’m in great form and I’m really happy and competitive with the car. There’s no reason why we cannot keep the momentum going.”