Unhappy Max Verstappen left with ‘headaches’ after ‘jumping like a kangaroo’

Max Verstappen complained he was getting headaches due to “jumping like a kangaroo” in his Red Bull car during second practice at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion endured a tricky Friday at Monte Carlo, finishing the day fourth-fastest and over half a second adrift of FP2 pacesetter and home favourite Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen was unhappy with the balance and handling of his RB20 throughout the session and reported he was struggling with the ride over team radio.

"I'm jumping like a kangaroo, man! I'm getting headaches. It's crazy,” the Dutchman said.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who ended up eighth, was also not comfortable in his car.

“The ride is horrendous. I cannot see the apex of Turn 3 from the front,” the Mexican reported.

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button says the early signs will be a concern for Red Bull and Verstappen.

“His car is twitchy and that’s not the set-up you want for Monaco, because it doesn’t give you confidence. And you need that around here,” Button told Sky Sports F1.

“You have to be brave around the streets of Monaco. But they are one of the best teams in the business. They will look at it overnight.

“Hopefully, for their sake, they will be more competitive. But it’s not easy, they aren’t coming here with a better car than the others.

“It’s all to do with the right set-up and the drivers having bravery.”

Fellow pundit Naomi Schiff reckons Monaco will be a sterner test for Red Bull than Imola was.

“He did turn it around and put in an outstanding performance in Imola,” Schiff said. “But I tend to think it’s not a one-off thing. It’s becoming a pattern.

“They weren’t happy in Imola, his victory was under threat. I think this will be even harder for them. It will be a challenge.”