EXCLUSIVE: No Red Bull exodus; Pierre Wache “100% committed” amid Ferrari rumour

Pierre Wache is “100 percent committed” to Red Bull despite being linked with a switch to F1 rivals Ferrari.

Speaking to Crash.net at the Monaco Grand Prix, Red Bull’s technical director insisted he will not follow legendary car designer Adrian Newey out of the door.

There have been suggestions of a mass exodus at the Milton Keynes squad following Newey’s decision to quit at the start of 2025, but Crash.net understands this will not be the case, with Red Bull tying down several senior figures to new long-term contracts.

Crash.net has learned that Wache was among those, agreeing fresh terms before the 2024 season began, at a time speculation was rife that Ferrari were preparing an audacious bid to try and poach the 49-year-old Frenchman from their rivals.

But Wache has no intention of leaving Red Bull and says he is “excited” about the dual challenge of helping the team secure both world championships in 2024 and 2025, while balancing the test of F1’s upcoming 2026 regulation overhaul.

The 'no blame culture’ and working environment at Red Bull is a fundamental aspect behind Wache’s decision to commit his future to the team.

Not only are Red Bull attempting to maintain their current stranglehold at the top of F1, they also face the mammoth task of developing and creating their first in-house power unit for the new cycle of engine rules.

Having learned from Newey to “never rest on your laurels”, Wache is driven to continue Red Bull’s sustained period of success.

He insists he is “never satisfied” because the team can “always improve” and extract more performance from their already-impressive RB20 challenger.

Wache said he is keen to nurture “one, two or three” individuals and ready them to eventually take over the running of Red Bull’s esteemed technical department, joking that he is “not getting any younger”.

Additionally to Wache, Crash.net has learned Red Bull have secured the services of chief F1 engineer Paul Monaghan, and agreed recent new deals with Enrico Balbo (head of aerodynamics) and Ben Waterhouse (head of performance engineering).