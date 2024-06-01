Eddie Jordan warns Carlos Sainz against one key option for 2025 F1 car

Eddie Jordan was overheard advising Carlos Sainz Senior about his son

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…

Carlos Sainz has received some unlikely advice from Eddie Jordan as he weighs up his options for next season.

Sainz is a red-hot free agent on the driver market although his options might be getting narrower.

He will lose his Ferrari to Lewis Hamilton next season, but any opportunity at Aston Martin ended when Fernando Alonso signed a new deal.

Red Bull are also expected to commit to Sergio Perez, closing another key avenue.

Mercedes have not confirmed their replacement for Hamilton but have said that they will not sign Sainz up any time soon.

Sauber, who will evolve into Audi in 2026, are a major option on the table for Sainz but he hasn’t yet committed to them.

However, ex-F1 team owner Jordan’s input has been revealed.

F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson explained what Jordan said to Carlos Sainz Senior, the father of the Ferrari driver.

Clarkson explained: “I said: ‘What advice did you give him?’

“He said: ‘I don’t think Sauber is the answer’.

“Interesting. EJ knows Formula 1. He’s putting two and two together and coming to the conclusion about the Mercedes power unit.

“The guys and girls at Brixworth got it right last time.

“The message we’re getting out of Brixworth again is that they are making good progress.

“Perhaps Williams and Sainz could be a thing…”

Williams’ interest in Sainz seemingly became more serious last weekend in Monaco.

The team now run by James Vowles are reportedly in negotiations to win the race for Sainz’s signature.

And a key selling point for Williams is their Mercedes engine which, when the new rules begin in 2026, is rumoured to be extremely strong.

