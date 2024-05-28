Out-of-control speedboat crashes in Monaco harbour during F1 race weekend

An unmanned speedboat crashed into two other vessels in Monaco’s harbour during the F1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Video footage which went viral on social media captured the moment when an out-of-control speedboat smashed into a dinghy and neighbouring yacht, before coming to a rest on the dock.

Two pedestrians were seen ducking for cover as debris were sent flying but there were reportedly no injuries in the incident.

The crash happened during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend along the famous ‘billionaire’s row’ in the Monte Carlo Harbour, one of the most exclusive locations in the world.

Firemen and emergency crews responded to the incident and towed the out-of-control boat away from the scene.

One person sharing the footage on Instagram wrote: 'Crazy crash in Monaco today. Nobody was on board or hurt. VERY lucky!!! Properly wearing an engine cut off switch would have prevented this!

'Please wear them. Consider buying the wireless options if you don't want to wear the lanyard.’

Another, who posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter), wrote: 'Could this be the most expensive crash at @Monaco this weekend?’

Port Hercule is dubbed as a playground for the rich and famous, with a berth costing anywhere between €8,000 and €128,000 "depending on location and the size of the boat", according to ESPN.

There is even a €3,000 fee just to enter the harbour.

Home hero Charles Leclerc won Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, with world champion Max Verstappen only able to take sixth.