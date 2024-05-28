Out-of-control speedboat crashes in Monaco harbour during F1 race weekend

Footage on social media showed the moment an unmanned speedboat crashed into the Monaco harbour.

Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice Day.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,…

An unmanned speedboat crashed into two other vessels in Monaco’s harbour during the F1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Video footage which went viral on social media captured the moment when an out-of-control speedboat smashed into a dinghy and neighbouring yacht, before coming to a rest on the dock.

Two pedestrians were seen ducking for cover as debris were sent flying but there were reportedly no injuries in the incident. 

The crash happened during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend along the famous ‘billionaire’s row’ in the Monte Carlo Harbour, one of the most exclusive locations in the world.

Firemen and emergency crews responded to the incident and towed the out-of-control boat away from the scene.

One person sharing the footage on Instagram wrote: 'Crazy crash in Monaco today. Nobody was on board or hurt. VERY lucky!!! Properly wearing an engine cut off switch would have prevented this!

'Please wear them. Consider buying the wireless options if you don't want to wear the lanyard.’

Another, who posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter), wrote: 'Could this be the most expensive crash at @Monaco this weekend?’

Port Hercule is dubbed as a playground for the rich and famous, with a berth costing anywhere between €8,000 and €128,000 "depending on location and the size of the boat", according to ESPN.

There is even a €3,000 fee just to enter the harbour.

Home hero Charles Leclerc won Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, with world champion Max Verstappen only able to take sixth. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
54m ago
Fernando Alonso labels recent Aston Martin struggles “a big wake-up call”
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell sets the record straight on Lewis Hamilton front wing decision
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
GASGAS? Brad Binder ‘has a Factory Red Bull KTM contract’ for 2025
Brad Binder, Catalan MotoGP
Brad Binder, Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
2024 MotoGP calendar: Updated dates and locations
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 24 September
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 24 September
F1
News
4h ago
Flavio Briatore linked with sensational F1 return with Alpine as he targets Adrian Newey
Flavio Briatore (ITA) on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Flavio Briatore (ITA) on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Official: 2024 Indian MotoGP cancelled, March date for 2025 - Kazakhstan confirmed
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Indian MotoGP 24 September
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Indian MotoGP 24 September
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Ducati turns blue for special Italian MotoGP livery
Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in blue for Mugello
Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in blue for Mugello
F1
News
5h ago
Martin Brundle suggests “internal events” have led to Red Bull’s decline in F1 2024
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Repsol make massive sponsorship decision for Honda
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April