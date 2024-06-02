“Rumours around the paddock” of driver who may replace Esteban Ocon in Canada

Jack Doohan is being “talked about” as a replacement for Esteban Ocon at next weekend’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin raged at “consequences” which might include dropping Ocon for the next race, after he collided with his teammate in Monaco.

Ocon caused a stir by clattering Pierre Gasly on the first lap of the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

“There’s a bit of a rumour around the paddock that Jack Doohan could get his grand prix debut in Canada,” F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson said.

“That is being talked about.

“Jack did do a brilliant job on Friday night for the team.

“He flew on Friday from Nice to the UK. He goes to Enstone. On the simulator he works on various set-ups until 3.30am.

“He doesn’t go to bed. He flies back to Monaco, and is in the paddock at 9am in the morning. Having been on the sim in England at 3am.

“That’s commitment. And that commitment has impressed the team.

“I’m not saying Ocon deserves to be replaced by Doohan.

“But I do think Jack is impressing the team. And as they work out what to do with their driver line up in ‘25, Jack is doing all the right things to, at least, be high up on the list of possibilities.”

Doohan, Alpine's reserve driver, is the son of bike legend Mick Doohan. He is seeking his first full-time F1 drive.

Fox Mexico journalist Diego Mejia replied: “Esteban was a little too optimistic. He recognised that on social media, briefly after he left the TV pen.

“If you do that move on any driver, it’s on. As Senna said, if you no longer go for a gap, you are no longer a racing driver.

“Sometimes drivers take that literally. But when it’s your teammate you’ve got to, at least, make sure that you leave room for him.

“This wasn’t the case here, with Pierre.

“He rolled over the right front tyre and almost flipped on the contact.

“[Esteban] took the blame. Let’s turn the page and not make a fuss out of it.”

Alpine have endured a nightmare 2024 so far, with their drivers’ clash in Monaco a key flashpoint.

Ocon is 17th in the drivers’ standings, one place behind Gasly, and his appearance next week in Montreal is remarkably not a guarantee.

Ocon released a long statement on Friday vowing to race in Canada.