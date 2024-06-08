Williams confirm Carlos Sainz F1 talks: “We want two world class drivers…”

Williams have openly admitted they are in talks with Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Williams boss James Vowles has confirmed they have had serious talks with Carlos Sainz over a possible move for the 2025 F1 season.

Sainz is the major player left in the F1 driver market after another door shut on the Spaniard following Sergio Perez’s announcement ahead of this weekend.

The current Ferrari driver appears to have two clear options - join the Audi project with Sauber or Williams.

Sainz has a slim chance of joining Mercedes, although it seems Toto Wolff is favouring Andrea Kimi Antonelli if he’s not able to sign Max Verstappen.

Williams could end up being Sainz’s best bet given that they will have the Mercedes engine in 2026 - with reports suggesting Mercedes will be the team to beat in terms of power units when the new rules are introduced.

Speaking on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix, Vowles explained why Williams are interested in Sainz - and how that is a change of approach for the team.

“Why Williams? Let’s answer that question,” he said. “There’s a reason why I’m here. Williams isn’t the same Williams it was three years ago.

“And by definition, the fact that we’ve been talking to Carlos shows you that we’ve changed our approach.We want two world-class drivers to be a part of our stable going forward. We want the world to realise that we’re here and we’re serious, we’re investing what it takes to be back at the front.

“In 2026, we have one of the best power units – if not the best power unit – coming to our car. We’ll announce shortly, I hope, but there’s around about 30 incredible people from other teams joining our organisation that we’ve been gathering across the last 12 months.

“The world is changing and someone like Carlos would feature very highly in that regard in terms of the grand picture of where we are.

“Of course the difference is he has the choice of whether he wants to come here or not and that’s his to make.”

Williams are likely to have a strong line-up irrespective of whether Sainz joins.

10-time race winner Valtteri Bottas has also been heavily linked to the seat.

Vowles was then asked if he felt that Sainz was convinced by Williams’ proposal, he added: “It’s hard to tell. I think he can see all the strengths. I think it’s easy for me to say, because I’m Williams and I wear the shirt, but I think it’s an easy decision to come here. But it has to be his to make.”

