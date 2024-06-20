Max Verstappen rejects Red Bull “tension” claim after dip in performance

Max Verstappen has dismissed any suggestions that there’s “tension” inside of Red Bull following their dip in F1 performance.

While Verstappen has won six of the opening nine races, he’s worked hard in recent rounds.

Red Bull have arguably not had the quickest car in the last four races with McLaren and Ferrari finding form.

Even in Canada, particularly in the dry, it looked like George Russell’s Mercedes was the quickest on race day.

Verstappen still has a significant lead at the top of the championship following Charles Leclerc’s DNF last time out.

Speaking to media including Crash.net in Barcelona, Verstappen described any “tension” is being misunderstood and that it’s simply Red Bull wanting to succeed.

“It’s not tension. We always want to do well, and we also know that other people are pushing flat out,” Verstappen said.

“We just need to make sure we have a good weekend like we always want to have. Let’s say it doesn’t go to plan, let’s not go overboard, right? We just keep working and keep trying to be better.

“There’s still so many races where you could score a good amount of points. But of course, here we really want to do well.”

Many drivers, including Leclerc, are expecting Red Bull to return to their early season dominance.

With the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya lacking in bumps and kerbs, it’s expected to suit Red Bull.

However, Verstappen remains unconvinced that Red Bull’s margin over the rest of the field will be as substantial as it was earlier in the year.

“No, I don’t think it will be like the beginning of the season,” he added. “But we know that normally this is a track our car should suit a bit more, and we’re excited, of course.

“Of course I’m aware that everyone has been catching up a lot, everyone is quite confident. But if you compare this to the last few races that we have done, this should be a better track.”