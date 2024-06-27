Daniel Ricciardo reacts to exit hint as Liam Lawson looms ominously

Helmut Marko's hint has drawn a brutally honest reaction from Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has been questioned about a bold comment from Helmut Marko that suggests he might lose his F1 drive.

Ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix, the home race for Red Bull, Marko dropped a bombshell quote that suggests Ricciardo’s days in the RB are numbered.

Marko told Kleine Zeitung about Ricciardo: "The goal was that he would be considered for Red Bull Racing with exceptional performances.

“This seat now belongs to Sergio Perez, so this plan is invalid."

Marko said about the RB F1 team: "You'll have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson."

Ricciardo reacted in Austria: “I’ve become really good at not reading things. I actually didn’t know about it until I was told when I got here. Look… it’s… I don’t feel one way or another about it.

“I still know that the overriding thing in this sport is performance, and that’s it. That’s what will give me my best chance of staying here, I know that.

“It’s not going to be my smile or anything else. It’s the on-track stuff.

“I’ve obviously got a good opportunity, obviously I say until the summer break, I don’t think that’s a deadline, but that’s obviously where you look at for the first half of the season.

“I look back at Barcelona, and it’s hard to get excited about a 15th, but actually I was really happy with my race. So I would say it’s at least now two better weekends in a row.

“That’s what I’ve certainly had trouble doing this year, is having a kind of string of good results. Two is not enough of course, at least for where I want to be.

“Now we have two more ahead. I definitely have a chance to get into the summer break with some momentum.

“And on the Helmut stuff, yeah honestly, it’s fine. It doesn’t change what I’m going to do.”

Ricciardo impressively tested a Red Bull last year, which was enough for the team to throw him into AlphaTauri as a full-time replacement for the under-performing Nyck de Vries.

Ricciardo then got injured and Lawson impressively deputised.

This year, Ricciardo has underwhelmed and Lawson’s upcoming test of a 2022 AlphaTauri at Imola looks ominous.

Ricciardo was asked if he’s worried: “No, no. Also, so I believe it’s been planned for a while, but in any case, it’s one of those ones where also, I think the older you get, you understand that control the controllables.

“If Liam goes and has an amazing test, like 100%, good for Liam, I’ve got no control over that, nor do I wish him poorly, not at all.

“I think I’m currently in the race seat, so I’ve got to do everything I can to control the things that I can.

“If I kick ass here, if I kick ass at Silverstone, then I think the narrative can change. I think I obviously have to own that and be on top of what I can do. Yeah.

“I’m sure qualifying fifth in Montreal made Helmut smile. If I can do that a few more times, then I’m sure I’ll make him smile.

“It’s still so heavily on performance, and yeah, just keep focused on that.”

What’s Daniel Ricciardo’s Plan B to stay in F1?

The veteran driver insists he has not enquired about a move to a rival team.

“I would say no. I mean, I don’t know,” he said. “Not to be stubborn or arrogant about it, but I’m not looking anywhere else.

“I’ve said it, I really do enjoy being back in the family. I weirdly do enjoy sometimes a little bit of pokes from Helmut, because I think it’s also, it can also be a way to get me a little bit fired up and try and get the best out of me. In short, no.”

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, has reportedly advocated for Ricciardo in the past.

Ricciardo was asked if he’d received indication from Horner that he might be cut.

“No, like, I haven’t heard anything,” he said.

“There hasn't been any pressure, ultimatum, nothing like that.

“But I’m also, I’ve been in the sport a long time, I know that if I get my ass kicked every weekend, at some point, someone will be like ‘hey mate, step it up, otherwise…’ but I haven’t had that.

“But, as I said, I’m aware that having a good race every so often isn’t good enough, but also not where I want to be. I don’t want to have an odd high and a bunch of lows.

“I’m the one in the car and I’ve got to push that right throttle a bit harder.”

Ricciardo’s choice not to pursue a Plan B, if he is dropped by RB, could backfire if other seats are filled up and he is left without a drive for 2025.

But he isn’t concerned.

“No. No. I sound casual, I don’t want to be casual about it, because obviously I care a lot,” he said. “But I don’t know.

“Maybe I’m at a point where it’s just like, what will be will be.

“I’m just going to put everything I can on the table from an effort and performance, and if that is good enough to secure me a seat, great. If not, then OK, I did everything I could.

“I think in terms of the musical chairs stuff, whatever it’s called, yeah, I think if I get focused on that, then I’m… I need to put all my attention here. Simple as that.”

