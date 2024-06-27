Kevin Magnussen labels career as “empty in some ways” as he hints at future outside of F1

Kevin Magnussen has hinted he’s exploring options outside of F1 after labelling his career in the pinnacle of motorsport as “empty in some ways”.

Magnussen is out of contract at the end of the season and he’s not expected to remain with Haas.

The American outfit are expected to sign Oliver Bearman for next year, while Esteban Ocon is reportedly the frontrunner to lead the team in 2025.

This leaves Magnussen without a drive for next year, and with options limited elsewhere, it’s likely this will be his final season in F1.

It’s not the first time Magnussen will be out of F1 though having been replaced at McLaren for 2025.

Similarly, Magnussen sat out the 2021 season after getting dropped by Haas before being called up again as a late replacement for Nikita Mazepin a year later.

While Magnussen feel he’s an “active participant” on the driver market, he’s suggested that other motorsport disciplines might fill that “empty” feeling he has.

“I am an active participant, I’m in contention for a few of the seats,” he told select media including Crash.net in Austria. “I think that’s great, and it’s all very open at the moment, I think there’s good chances for the established guys to end up in a seat anyway.

“I would think that’s quite fulfilling after so many years here to be part of that. But on the other hand it’s also been a long journey, I’ve been in the midfield pretty much every year I’ve been in Formula 1, and I’m 31 years old, I think I’m starting to also think that if I finished my motorsport career having just done F1 in the midfield, that kind of feels maybe empty in some ways also.

“I watch some of those races, Le Mans, Indy 500, and I see the guys that win that, they look bloody happy you know, and I think luckily there’s a great outside of Formula 1 also, I’ve been part of it a few times when I wasn’t in Formula 1, and it’s a great life, and it’s pulling a little bit I’d say.”

Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…

Magnussen has spent the majority of his F1 car in the midfield.

He secured his first - and only - podium on debut for McLaren in 2014, while he claimed a shock pole for Haas in 2022.

Magnussen conceded that F1 is ‘maybe getting old’ due to not being able to fight at the front.

“When I think about my future it’s not like if I’m not in F1 I feel like it’s going to be a bad life at all,” he added. “I feel a little bit the opposite, there’s a big cost to being in Formula 1 and sometimes I question whether it’s worth it because it’s 24 races, being a family man it’s a high cost, it’s not just those 24 races it’s a lot of stuff as well and it just fills your year 100% and it’s not easy to do anything else.

“And I’m passionate about a lot of things, especially in motorsport but also outside of motorsport. The dream has always been to succeed in Formula 1, to win races and championships in Formula1, but after 10 years in the sport and not really getting there it’s maybe it’s getting old.”