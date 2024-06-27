Charles Leclerc “not worried” about Carlos Sainz relationship after ‘clear the air’ talks

Charles Leclerc isn’t concerned that his relationship with Ferrari F1 teammate Carlos Sainz has been impacted after their run-in at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Leclerc was fuming with Sainz after the latter pulled off an audacious overtake in the opening stages of the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Leclerc felt that Sainz had gone against what was agreed before the race by not managing his tyres and overtaking in the process.

Sainz hit back at Leclerc, claiming his younger teammate 'complains too much’.

However, speaking ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Leclerc revealed that they had ‘clear the air’ talks on the way back from the race.

“For our relationship? Not at all because we came back on the same plane Sunday night,” he said in the pre-weekend FIA press conference at the Red Bull Ring.

“It was a matter of seeing each other and it’s all good. We had a discussion as always.

“The issue always seems huge from the outside but then between us we know each other so well for so many years that we know that after the race there’s tension.”

Leclerc feels the “tension” with Sainz was exaggerated due to being in the “heat of the moment” straight after the race.

“We are both in the heat of the moment disappointed with each other but then we speak together so all is good. I am not worried about our relationship going forward,” he added.

“It’s been a race which was a bit more tense which happened in the past. It’s maybe not the last time but all the time we managed that by speaking to each other and then it’s all good going forward. It’s just the same so I am not worried.”

Leclerc remains unconcerned that Sainz’s departure at the end of the season will result in more incidents like in Barcelona

“No, we’ve been working very, very well. I think in the past, again, I guess the question is more because of what happened at the last race,” he added. “But in the past, we also had those moments where it’s tricky in between teammates, especially when we are so close to each other that this moment happens and it’s all about how you deal with it afterwards, face to face, and I think this has always been done very, very well between Carlos and myself.

“So I have no worries about going forward, and I honestly haven’t seen any change since that is the case. So, yeah, at the end, we are professionals and we know that it’s good for both of us if there’s a good relationship within the team and we stay together on track.

“Sometimes I’ll go a bit over the limit, sometimes Carlos will go a little bit over the limit, and then it’s all about speaking to each other and reset. And I have no worries going forward that it won’t be the case anymore.”