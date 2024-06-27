Max Verstappen shuts down latest interest from Toto Wolff over Mercedes F1 switch

Max Verstappen feels that he’s made it clear he’s remaining with Red Bull for the 2025 F1 season despite continued public interest from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

After the Spanish Grand Prix, Wolff was asked about the possibility of signing Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for 2025.

All signs are pointing towards Mercedes choosing Andrea Kimi Antonelli, but Wolff is in no rush to make a decision.

He said in Barcelona: “No, no driver decision has been made.

“I said we want to keep this decision as long as possible because who knows what will happen.”

Horner responded to Wolff, making it clear that Verstappen is going nowhere: “I'm very clear about where Max is going to be next year. It is here, but is Toto still talking about him?"

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked about Horner and Wolff’s comments - and whether he’d categorically rule out a switch to Mercedes.

“I think I’ve said this before,” he said. “Naturally, people are talking. It’s most important that we have a very competitive car for the future. At the moment, it’s very tight but we’re working very well as a team to try and improve more.

“I said this already with the team, we’re working and focusing on next year to try and be competitive again.”

Red Bull aren’t as dominant as they were last year with McLaren arguably having the quickest in recent rounds.

However, despite Red Bull’s advantage slipping, Verstappen ruled out a sudden switch just because of that reason.

“I don’t think that’s how Formula 1 works where then you can suddenly say ‘bye guys’. That’s not how it works,” he added. “I have a long contract with the team. I am very happy with where I am at.

“Like I said before, we’re focusing already on next year with things we can implement on the car. I guess that should say enough of where I am driving next year.”