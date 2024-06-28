Max Verstappen unpunished for late press conference arrival breach

Max Verstappen has escaped a penalty for turning up late to the FIA press conference at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…

Max Verstappen has avoided a penalty at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix after his late arrival to the FIA press conference on Thursday.

The reigning world champion turned up 15 minutes late to the FIA press conference which also featured Charles Leclerc, Logan Sargeant, Zhou Guanyu and Yuki Tsunoda on media day at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Verstappen was investigated for the unusual breach of regulations before the on-track action had even begun, but the FIA confirmed on Friday morning that the Red Bull driver would not be penalised.

“The Media Delegate reported that the driver had some transportation issues on the way to the track, but the team informed the FIA in advance,” the stewards noted.

"The Stewards conclude that the driver and the team took every reasonable measure given the circumstances and therefore impose no penalty despite technically the regulations have been breached.”

Verstappen faced several questions regarding his future on Thursday but gave his clearest answer yet that he has no intention of leaving Red Bull.

The three-time world champion has been heavily-linked with a switch to rivals Mercedes following Toto Wolff’s very public courting of the Dutchman.

Asked if he could leave Red Bull if they do not have the best car in 2025, Verstappen replied: “I don’t think that’s how Formula 1 works – where then suddenly you can say, ‘well, bye guys’. It’s not how it works.

“I have a long contract with the team, I’m very happy where I’m at and, like I said before, we’re focusing also already on next year with things we can implement on the car.

“So, I guess that should say enough of where I’m driving next year.”

