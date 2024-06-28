Revised beam wing for Mercedes spotted in F1 Austrian GP pitlane

Mercedes have brought an intriguing upgrade to the F1 Austrian Grand Prix, Crash.net's Lewis Larkam reports from the Red Bull Ring pitlane.

Mercedes

Beam Wing - Performance - Drag reduction - Decambered beam wing elements. Reducing the beam wing element camber reduces load both locally and on the floor, resulting in less downforce and drag.

Ferrari

Cooling Louvres - Circuit specific - Cooling Range - Addition of extra cooling louvres panel. In anticipation of possible high ambient temperatures over the race week-end in Austria, an extra louvre option has be defined on the engine cover, increasing mass flow rate capacity but at an expense of aerodynamic efficiency.

McLaren

Front Wing - Performance - Flow Conditioning - New Front Wing geometry. The new Front Wing geometry improves flow conditioning in conjunction with the updated Front Suspension geometry throughout various conditions resulting in improved aerodynamic load.

Front Suspension - Performance - Flow Conditioning - Updated Front Suspension - The new Front Suspension is designed around the new Front Wing geometry aimed at maximising the improved flow characteristics introduced with it.

RB

Rear Corner - Performance - Flow Conditioning - The configuration of the winglets on the rear drum has been revised. The winglets on the rear brake drum face generate load and help manage the flow at the back of the car. This update improves the performance of the flow conditioning elements.

Sauber

Beam Wing - Performance - Drag reduction - The new lower rear wing is our first single element lower rear wing of the season. The new lower rear wing has been introduced for the upcoming sprint weekend in Austria. The single element wing offers a small reduction in drag and will improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the car overall, in keeping with the requirements of the Austrian circuit and ones similar.

No upgrades submitted

For Red Bull, Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams or Haas.