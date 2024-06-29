Yuki Tsunoda fined €40,000 for use of ableist slur in radio outburst

Yuki Tsunoda has been fined for using offensive terms about other drivers over team radio in qualifying.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and Qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda has been hit with a part-suspended €40,000 fine for using an abliest slur during a team radio outburst during F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying. 

The FIA stewards summoned Tsunoda over offensive terms he made about other drivers over the radio in qualifying, and deemed that the RB driver had been in breach of Article 12.2.1k of the International Sporting Code for "inappropriate comments made on team radio". 

Tsunoda will have to pay €20,000 now, while the rest is suspended on the condition there is no repear offence during the remainder of 2024. 

After being overtaken in the pitlane by Sauber's Zhou Guanyu at the end of Q1 at the Red Bull Ring, Tsunoda appeared to say "these guys are f***ing retarded" over team radio. 

According to the stewards, Tsunoda was "very apologetic" and was "horrified" to learn the meaning of the words he used. 

Tsunoda took to social media to apologise: "Hello, I wanted to say big apologies what I said in the radio today. Obviously I didn't use it intentionally and was completely misunderstanding from myself that exact meaning of it. I now have better understanding for what the word means and am very apologetic for what I said. This type of language has no place and is not tolerated and for that I am sorry." 

The stewards explained they took into account Tsunoda's honesty and his remorsefulness when deciding upon his penalty. 

The stewards' verdict in full 

"During Q1 when Car 22 was queuing in the fast lane and another car blended into the fast lane ahead of him, the driver was heard to make a statement over team radio using offensive language. 

"During the hearing the driver was very apologetic and explained that because English is not his first language he was unaware until after the session what the meaning of the words used is in the English language. He said that he was horrified when he learned this. He contended that his understanding of the words was different, but acknowledged that this should not be considered as an excuse for what he did.

"The Stewards appreciate the honesty of the driver, but reinforce the fact the words used are offensive and wholly inappropriate. To have used such words over a platform that is available to the public amounted to misconduct as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code. Considering the circumstances, the Stewards determine that a severe fine is required, but also take into account the genuine remorse of the driver and his offer to issue a public apology and for these reasons
decide to suspend part of the fine imposed."

