Lando Norris heads Lance Stroll in first British GP practice as Yuki Tsunoda beaches RB

Lando Norris set the pace in opening practice at the F1 British Grand Prix, ahead of Lance Stroll.

McLaren’s Norris posted his best time (1m27.420s) on soft tyres and ended up 0.134s clear of Stroll’s Aston Martin, who also posted his fastest lap on Pirelli’s softest compound.

Oscar Piastri was third-fastest, 0.211s behind his teammate, but ran into problems late in the session when he stopped by the entrance to the pit lane with an apparent hydraulic issue.

Max Verstappen was fourth, 0.309s behind Norris, though Red Bull’s reigning world champion’s lap was set on medium tyres.

Mercedes’ George Russell took fifth ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and teammate Lewis Hamilton, who briefly led the FP1 timesheet early in the session.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon completed the rest of the top-10 order.

Yuki Tsunoda caused an early red flag when he beached his RB in the gravel at Luffield, leaving him sidelined for the rest of the session.

Fresh from being confirmed as a full-time Haas driver from 2025, Oliver Bearman finished as the fastest of the rookie contingent of drivers in 14th as he stepped in for Kevin Magnussen.

Jack Doohan was 17th for Alpine, while F2 racer Franco Colapinto was 18th on his F1 debut outing for Williams.

Isack Hadjar set the 19th-quickest time as he drove Sergio Perez’s Red Bull during FP1.

Hadjar was involved in a near-miss with Norris right at the end of practice, with the British driver forced to hit the brakes hard and take evasive action in order to avoid a high-speed collision at Farm.