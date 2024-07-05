Lando Norris heads Lance Stroll in first British GP practice as Yuki Tsunoda beaches RB

Lando Norris ends opening British Grand Prix practice fastest for McLaren.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 with sensor equipment. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 with sensor equipment. Formula 1 World…

Lando Norris set the pace in opening practice at the F1 British Grand Prix, ahead of Lance Stroll.

McLaren’s Norris posted his best time (1m27.420s) on soft tyres and ended up 0.134s clear of Stroll’s Aston Martin, who also posted his fastest lap on Pirelli’s softest compound.

Oscar Piastri was third-fastest, 0.211s behind his teammate, but ran into problems late in the session when he stopped by the entrance to the pit lane with an apparent hydraulic issue.

Max Verstappen was fourth, 0.309s behind Norris, though Red Bull’s reigning world champion’s lap was set on medium tyres.

Mercedes’ George Russell took fifth ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and teammate Lewis Hamilton, who briefly led the FP1 timesheet early in the session.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon completed the rest of the top-10 order.

Yuki Tsunoda caused an early red flag when he beached his RB in the gravel at Luffield, leaving him sidelined for the rest of the session.

Fresh from being confirmed as a full-time Haas driver from 2025, Oliver Bearman finished as the fastest of the rookie contingent of drivers in 14th as he stepped in for Kevin Magnussen.

Jack Doohan was 17th for Alpine, while F2 racer Franco Colapinto was 18th on his F1 debut outing for Williams.

Isack Hadjar set the 19th-quickest time as he drove Sergio Perez’s Red Bull during FP1. 

Hadjar was involved in a near-miss with Norris right at the end of practice, with the British driver forced to hit the brakes hard and take evasive action in order to avoid a high-speed collision at Farm. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14m ago
German MotoGP: Sachsenring practice stopped after Fabio di Giannantonio accident
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
Moto2
Results
16m ago
2024 German Moto2, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Somkiat Chantra, Practice, Moto2, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
Somkiat Chantra, Practice, Moto2, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
45m ago
Title revealed for Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie starring Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Preparation Day.-
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand…
Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 German Moto3, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Stefano Nepa, Practice, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
Stefano Nepa, Practice, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris heads Lance Stroll in first British GP practice as Yuki Tsunoda beaches RB
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 with sensor equipment. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 with sensor equipment. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
1h ago
German MotoGP at Sachsenring: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
“Mates on a Monday” criticism as Lando Norris is dealt “psychological” setback
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World…
F1
2h ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice Day.
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British…