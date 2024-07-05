Title revealed for Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie starring Brad Pitt

The title of Apple's F1 film that Lewis Hamilton has helped produced has been confirmed.

Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Preparation Day.-
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand…

Apple’s F1 film starring Brad Pitt that Lewis Hamilton has helped produced will be called F1. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is a co-producer on the project, which has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, and will be released in theatres worldwide on 25 June 2025.

Filming has resumed at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, with Pitt and co-star Damson Idris present in the Silverstone paddock to continue their work after delays caused by last year’s Hollywood actors’ strike.

Footage was also shot at Suzuka, with more set to be captured at the Hungarian, Belgian, Mexican, Las Vegas and season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this year. 

Pitt is playing the role of Sonny Hayes, a former grand prix driver returning to the grid and joined by rookie teammate Joshua Pearce at the fictional APXGP team.

The 10 F1 teams and their drivers will feature in the film, to make it as authentic as possible. 

An official teaser poster has also been released for 'F1'.  

The official teaser poster for 'F1'
The official teaser poster for 'F1'

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14m ago
German MotoGP: Sachsenring practice stopped after Fabio di Giannantonio accident
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
Moto2
Results
16m ago
2024 German Moto2, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Somkiat Chantra, Practice, Moto2, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
Somkiat Chantra, Practice, Moto2, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
45m ago
Title revealed for Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie starring Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Preparation Day.-
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand…
Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 German Moto3, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Stefano Nepa, Practice, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
Stefano Nepa, Practice, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris heads Lance Stroll in first British GP practice as Yuki Tsunoda beaches RB
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 with sensor equipment. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 with sensor equipment. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
1h ago
German MotoGP at Sachsenring: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
“Mates on a Monday” criticism as Lando Norris is dealt “psychological” setback
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World…
F1
2h ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice Day.
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British…