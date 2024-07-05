Title revealed for Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie starring Brad Pitt

Apple’s F1 film starring Brad Pitt that Lewis Hamilton has helped produced will be called F1.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is a co-producer on the project, which has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, and will be released in theatres worldwide on 25 June 2025.

Filming has resumed at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, with Pitt and co-star Damson Idris present in the Silverstone paddock to continue their work after delays caused by last year’s Hollywood actors’ strike.

Footage was also shot at Suzuka, with more set to be captured at the Hungarian, Belgian, Mexican, Las Vegas and season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this year.

Pitt is playing the role of Sonny Hayes, a former grand prix driver returning to the grid and joined by rookie teammate Joshua Pearce at the fictional APXGP team.

The 10 F1 teams and their drivers will feature in the film, to make it as authentic as possible.

An official teaser poster has also been released for 'F1'.