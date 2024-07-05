Lando Norris pulls clear in second British GP practice, Max Verstappen seventh

Lando Norris was again fastest for McLaren in second practice as he continued his promising start to the F1 British Grand Prix weekend.

Norris, who comes into his home race looking to put his dramatic collision with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix behind him, was three-tenths quicker than McLaren teammate Lando Norris in FP2.

FP2 marked a rare occasion when Sergio Perez was the lead Red Bull, albeit 0.434s adrift of Norris. Just 0.007s behind the Mexican, Nico Hulkenberg popped his Haas into a surprise fourth, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took sixth, some six tenths off the pace.

Lewis Hamilton was the fastest Mercedes driver in sixth but was 0.653s adrift of Norris’ benchmark. The seven-time world champion did outpace Verstappen, who unusually struggled on his way to seventh.

The Dutchman finished the session nearly seven tenths down on Norris on the same soft tyre compound and was seen running wide after a big wobble through the high-speed Chapel on one of his laps.

However, some of Verstappen’s deficit can be explained by track evolution as he set his best lap time earlier in FP2 compared to his front-running rivals.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was eighth ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and George Russell, who rounded out the top-10 for Mercedes.

Late rainfall interrupted the long runs and prevented anyone from going quicker in the closing moments of second practice.