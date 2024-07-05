Lando Norris pulls clear in second British GP practice, Max Verstappen seventh

Lando Norris kept McLaren at the top of the timesheet as he ended Friday practice at Silverstone fastest.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Lando Norris was again fastest for McLaren in second practice as he continued his promising start to the F1 British Grand Prix weekend.

Norris, who comes into his home race looking to put his dramatic collision with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix behind him, was three-tenths quicker than McLaren teammate Lando Norris in FP2.

FP2 marked a rare occasion when Sergio Perez was the lead Red Bull, albeit 0.434s adrift of Norris. Just 0.007s behind the Mexican, Nico Hulkenberg popped his Haas into a surprise fourth, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took sixth, some six tenths off the pace.

Lewis Hamilton was the fastest Mercedes driver in sixth but was 0.653s adrift of Norris’ benchmark. The seven-time world champion did outpace Verstappen, who unusually struggled on his way to seventh.

The Dutchman finished the session nearly seven tenths down on Norris on the same soft tyre compound and was seen running wide after a big wobble through the high-speed Chapel on one of his laps.

However, some of Verstappen’s deficit can be explained by track evolution as he set his best lap time earlier in FP2 compared to his front-running rivals.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was eighth ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and George Russell, who rounded out the top-10 for Mercedes.

Late rainfall interrupted the long runs and prevented anyone from going quicker in the closing moments of second practice. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
7m ago
Lando Norris pulls clear in second British GP practice, Max Verstappen seventh
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
8m ago
Maverick Vinales outlines clear plan to fight for victory after dominant Friday
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
F1
Results
10m ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
26m ago
Scrap for Carlos Sainz’s signature hots up - did Toto Wolff drop a key clue?
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day. -
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
F1
News
1h ago
Zak Brown accuses Red Bull of ‘encouraging’ Max Verstappen’s aggressive style
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference…

Latest News

F1
1h ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 stops in the pit lane. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 stops in the pit lane. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez passed fit despite huge, painful highside at Sachsenring
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
German MotoGP: Maverick Vinales sets new lap record in crash-heavy second practice
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales