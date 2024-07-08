Nine incredible stats behind Lewis Hamilton’s historic British GP F1 win

Nine of the best stats behind Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking British Grand Prix F1 win.

Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme…

Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious in an epic, wet-dry British Grand Prix at Silverstone to end his near-1000 day wait for an F1 win.

The seven-time world champion extended and broke several records on his way to standing on the top step of the F1 podium for the first time in almost three years.

Here are nine of the best of them…

- Hamilton ended a 56-race streak without a victory. He had not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - the seventh longest win drought in F1 history.

- The win extended Hamilton’s record for most victories (104) and also saw him become the first F1 driver to win the same race nine times, surpassing a record he previously shared with Michael Schumacher.

- It marked Hamilton’s 12th consecutive podium at Silverstone. It is also his 15th overall rostrum appearance at the circuit, extending his record for most podiums at a single circuit.

- Hamilton is the first driver to win a grand prix after making 300 starts. The 2024 British Grand Prix was Hamilton’s 344th.

- At 39 years and 182 days, Hamilton has become the oldest driver to win an F1 race in the 21st century.

- Hamilton has set a new record for the longest gap between his first F1 career win and his most recent - 17 years and one month. Kimi Raikkonen was the previous record-holder, with 15 years separating his first and last grand prix win.

- Hamilton is now the first F1 driver to win a grand prix in 16 different seasons.

- Silverstone marked Hamilton’s 199th F1 podium and his 150th for Mercedes.

- Hamilton has led a total of 367 laps at Silverstone. 

