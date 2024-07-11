Confirmed: The six F1 venues holding sprint races in 2025

The six venues to hold F1 sprint races next season have been confirmed.

Lewis Hamilton leading the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race
F1 has announced the six venues which will host sprint races during the 2025 season. 

As has been the case since 2022, six rounds will once again feature sprint races next year. 

F1's 2025 sprint races will take place in China, Miami, Belgium, Austin, Brazil and Qatar. 

The only change from this season sees Austria replaced by Spa, which held a sprint race for the first time in 2023. 

Brazil remains the only venue to have held a sprint race each year since the format was introduced in 2021. 

The format has been tweaked over the years but there are currently no proposed changes for 2025. 

“The Sprint has been a great success for Formula 1, bringing all our fans more action and racing on the track," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. 

"We are seeing the proof of this in our audience data, fan attendance on Fridays and from the promoters and partners. 

"As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary in 2025 we will always honour our incredible history, but we must always be looking ahead, innovating, and improving to deliver the best for our growing and diverse fanbase. 

"The Sprint is a great example of bringing new elements to our sport in a way that is respectful of the Championship, and I want to thank the six venues that will host the Sprint in 2025 and look forward to those incredible events throughout the season.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “As the FIA Formula One World Championship celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025, the Sprint will also enter its fifth year as part of the competition. 

"Over that time, and through our strong collaboration with Formula 1 and with the input of all the teams, it has been through several different iterations and the regulations and format have evolved to give us the exciting and popular Sprints we have today. 

"The six events for 2025 once again take in an interesting range of circuits and are sure to provide fans with plenty of additional action across the season.”

Full 2025 F1 calendar with sprints 

16 March: Australia 

23 March: China (sprint weekend)

6 April: Japan 

13 April: Bahrain 

20 April: Saudi Arabia 

4 May: Miami (sprint weekend)

18 May: Imola 

25 May: Monaco 

1 June: Spain 

15 June: Canada 

29 June: Austria 

6 July: Great Britain 

27 July: Belgium (sprint weekend)

3 August: Hungary 

31 August: Netherlands

7 September: Monza

21 September: Baku

5 October: Singapore

19 October: Austin (sprint weekend)

26 October: Mexico 

9 November: Brazil (sprint weekend)

22 November: Las Vegas 

30 November: Qatar (sprint weekend)

7 December: Abu Dhabi 

