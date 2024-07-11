Jeremy Clarkson drops hint about Adrian Newey’s next move with ‘house-hunting’ claim

Jeremy Clarkson appeared to drop a hint about Adrian Newey’s potential next F1 career move at the British Grand Prix.

While on the grid at Silverstone ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix, the former Top Gear presenter told Viaplay TV that Newey, 65, is looking to buy a property in Oxfordshire.

"Do you want an exclusive? I know Adrian Newey is house-hunting in Oxfordshire, not Maranello,” Clarkson told the Dutch presenter.

Clarkson, who now presents The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, went to school with Newey.

Speculation over Newey’s future has only intensified since his departure as Red Bull chief technical officer was announced back in May.

The legendary F1 designer has been heavily linked with a switch to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, though Aston Martin have ramped up their effort to secure Newey’s services.

Autosport have reported that the Silverstone-based outfit recently hosted Newey for a “secret factory visit”.

Newey has remained tight-lipped about his future but has admitted “I’ll need to have made my mind up” by the winter.

Asked what’s next during an interview with Sky Sports, Newey said: “I don’t know. At the moment, I’m just kind of still working on the RB17, our track car, and then just taking some time off.

“Last week actually we took seven days and lucky timing [with] the weather obviously, and went around the south coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DB6, and that was great fun.”

While Newey has stepped back from his day-to-day duties with Red Bull, he continues to work on the RB17 hypercar project.