Fresh Helmut Marko commitment is bad news for Mercedes’ pursuit of Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko's fresh commitment to Red Bull is a blow to rivals' hopes of landing Max Verstappen, reports Lewis Larkam in Budapest.

(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT)…

Helmut Marko has confirmed his commitment to Red Bull in a move that strengthens the F1 team’s grip on Max Verstappen.

Crash.net has learned that the 81-year-old Austrian has re-affirmed his future at Red Bull. While Marko has not signed a new contract, he has confirmed he will see out his existing deal which runs through to the end of 2026.

This is significant as it effectively removes the possibility of Verstappen leaving before his own contract expires at the end of 2028, marking a blow to Red Bull's rivals.

Mercedes have been publicly courting Verstappen for months, with Toto Wolff admitting he would “love” to sign the three-time world champion as the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

On Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Wolff suggested that Mercedes were waiting for their attempt to lure Verstappen to be completely ruled out before committing to a driver decision for 2025.

“There is something instinctive that tells me ‘Don’t rush’ and I can’t even tell you what it is,” a smiling Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

That prompted former Mercedes driver turned pundit Nico Rosberg to claim “that can only be a certain Max Verstappen”, to which Wolff responded: “I had a really good relationship with a driver called Nico Rosberg, who was at the peak of his doing, won a championship, and then he said ‘I don’t want this anymore’ so, you know, things can happen!”

Verstappen has always maintained he has no intention of leaving Red Bull despite his future being brought into the spotlight following the controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner at the start of the season.

Around this time it emerged Verstappen had an exit clause in his contract that would enable him to leave Red Bull in the event Marko also departed.

This appeared to be a real possibility in March when Marko faced an internal investigation amid the scandal around Horner.

Verstappen came close to threatening to leave Red Bull ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when he insisted that Marko “has to stay”, adding “my loyalty to [Marko] is very big”.

Following crunch talks with Red Bull chief executive officer Oliver Mintzlaff, Marko confirmed he would be staying at the team. 

Now, after Marko's new commitment to Red Bull in Hungary, the team are set to avoid losing F1's standout driver, while Mercedes must look elsewhere to replace Hamilton.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
Results
7m ago
Czech World Superbike Race (2) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu completes dream hat-trick
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
BSB
Results
13m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (2)
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, race two, 21st July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, race two, 21st July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
31m ago
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
44m ago
Luca Marini: “It was complicated” to seek Valentino Rossi help as he exited VR46
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
WSBK
News
1h ago
Sam Lowes declared unfit for Race 2 after huge highside at Czech WorldSBK round
Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Race to begin with two cars in pitlane
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, second; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, pole position;
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren,…
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli wins first F2 feature race - his second victory in as many weekends
Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli has now won twice in F2
Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli has now won twice in F2
F1
News
3h ago
Fresh Helmut Marko commitment is bad news for Mercedes’ pursuit of Max Verstappen
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT)…
WSBK
Results
3h ago
Czech World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu fights off Ducati for victory
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu