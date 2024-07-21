Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli wins first F2 feature race - his second victory in as many weekends

F1-linked Andrea Kimi Antonelli secures impressive first F2 feature race win in Hungary.

Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli has now won twice in F2
Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli has now won twice in F2

Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli has sensationally claimed his first Formula 2 feature race victory in Budapest.

The 17-year-old Italian won a dramatic and chaotic feature race at the Hungaroring which featured two Safety Car periods. The first was perfectly timed for Antonelli, who gained the lead after pitting under the Safety Car.

Antonelli had just broken clear of the pack when a second Safety Car was caused by a huge shunt for Amaury Cordeel.

Having stopped again for soft tyres, Antonelli charged back into the lead from fifth and pulled 12 seconds clear of his rivals by the chequered flag.

It marks Antonelli’s second win in as many race weekends, following his sprint race victory at Silverstone.

Antonelli bypassed Formula 3 to compete in his rookie F2 campaign and is understood to be Mercedes’ favoured option to replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Speaking about Mercedes’ driver line-up decision at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1: “It’s a data decision and, obviously when you look at Kimi, the team hasn’t really found a good grip this year, which can happen.

“But he’s seventh and Oliver Bearman, who is clearly a very good driver, is 14th.They both struggle with the car. It’s not saying that one is better than the other one, but they struggle with the car in specific sessions.

“So we see what he’s doing in an F1 car – that’s the most important.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
18m ago
Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Race to begin with two cars in pitlane
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, second; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, pole position;
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren,…
F1
News
42m ago
Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli wins first F2 feature race - his second victory in as many weekends
Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli has now won twice in F2
Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli has now won twice in F2
F1
News
1h ago
Fresh Helmut Marko commitment is bad news for Mercedes’ pursuit of Max Verstappen
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT)…
WSBK
News
1h ago
Czech World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu fights off Ducati for victory
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
1h ago
McLaren duo fear ‘Bottas moment’ at Turn 1 of F1 Hungarian GP
Bottas in 2021 in Hungary
Bottas in 2021 in Hungary

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia announces joyful personal news amid iron grip on MotoGP season
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reacts to midseason Red Bull driver swap theory
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
“Biggest surprise” of MotoGP silly season is pin-pointed
Maverick Vinales, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Maverick Vinales, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez hit with worrying Red Bull judgement; possible replacement named
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…