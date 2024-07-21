Max Verstappen’s raging “drive people off the road” radio rant at F1 Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen fumed on his team radio after locking horns with the McLarens at the start of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, starting from third behind both McLarens, ran wide at Turn 1 as he fought for the best start.

The Red Bull driver rejoined in second, behind Oscar Piastri but ahead of Lando Norris.

FIA stewards investigated Verstappen who was advised by his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, to give the position back to Norris rather than risk a penalty.

He did so, then failed to overtake within DRS range.

Verstapped angrily said via team radio: "OK, so you can just drive people off the track then?

“You can tell the FIA that's how we're going to race from now onwards! Just driving people off the road!”

The stewards decided to take no further action after investigating the incident.

"Car 1 left the track at the exit of turn 1 while being alongside Car 4 which was alongside Car 81. Car 1 rejoined the track in front of Car 4 thereby gaining an advantage," they explained.

"However, the driver gave back the position to Car 4 subsequently upon instruction from the team, therefore no further action is taken as no lasting advantage was gained."

Verstappen complained later: "You gave gave me this **** strategy. I'm trying to rescue what's left."

Verstappen's race was also impacted by contact made with Lewis Hamilton.

The F1 champion ultimately finished fifth behind Oscar Piastri, Norris, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

On Saturday at the Hungaroring, Verstappen was left irritated after he beating to pole position by Norris.

The flashpoint in the early stages of Sunday's grand prix is the latest coming-together between Verstappen and Norris.

Great friends away from their track, their relationship came under the microscope after they clashed in Austria.

Norris was left demanding an apology after his race ended early due to contact with Verstappen, although he later backtracked.

McLaren (and Mercedes who had won each of the past two grands prix) have edged much closer to the dominant Red Bulls at recent rounds.