Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in second Belgian GP practice

Lando Norris topped second practice ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris led McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in second practice at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

His quickest time on the soft tyres was a 1m42.260s and was 0.215s faster than Hungarian Grand Prix winner Piastri, while Max Verstappen was just a further 0.002s adrift.

The Red Bull driver dominated opening practice at Spa-Francorchamps but will drop 10 places for Sunday’s grand prix after taking a new engine which has exceeded his allocated number of power units for the season.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth, with the Ferrari drivers well off the pace of the benchmark time set by Norris. George Russell was sixth but a full second adrift in his Mercedes.

After missing most of FP1 due to a car issue, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon produced a strong lap for seventh, ahead of Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

Sergio Perez finished ninth, a second down on teammate Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton completed the top-10 for Mercedes, two tenths slower than teammate Russell. 

