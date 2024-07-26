Lando Norris ‘not felt comfortable' with McLaren F1 car despite topping timesheets

Lando Norris wasn't comfortable with his McLaren F1 car despite topping the timesheets in FP2 at Spa-Francorchamps.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…

Lando Norris says he has “not felt comfortable” with his McLaren F1 car despite ending Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix with the fastest time.

Norris unleashed promising pace to spearhead a McLaren 1-2, two tenths clear of teammate and Hungarian Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri, in second practice at Spa-Francorchamps on Friday.

Despite setting the pace, Norris admitted he does not feel entirely comfortable behind the wheel of his McLaren.

“Good, but still tough and close. Red Bull are quick, at the moment. It’s tricky,” Norris said.

“I have not felt comfortable today with the car. Hopefully I wake up tomorrow and feel more comfortable. We’ll try to improve a few things.

“I know it looks good on the timesheets but I didn’t feel super-comfortable going out and doing it. Hopefully I get in more of a rhythm out there.

“I don’t think it’s a lot. We always come to a circuit now, and be within millimetres of the margin straight away.

“It’s not like you ever really change the whole car overnight anymore. If you do, you’re not doing a good enough job before the weekend.

“We prepared well. We have a good set up. It’s working. Just from my side, feeling like I can go out and nail it? I’m not quite there yet.”

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…

Norris ended up 0.217s faster than Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who will serve a 10-place grid drop for Sunday’s race after exceeding his allocation of power units for the season.

Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff said Verstappen’s penalty presents McLaren with a big opportunity to make it back-to-back wins.

"FP1 Max looked really, really quick - especially in sector two, although that's not really where you do your overtaking - but after this session I think McLaren will be slightly reassured that Max is controllable in terms of pace,” she said.

"They're just going to have to maximise that opening part of the first stint in the race. If the drivers work together, don't slow each other down, they can just open as much as a gap as they can so that Max can’t get back to them.

"So there is a huge opportunity in front of them - they've got to use it wisely."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen delivers “very tricky” verdict as McLaren lead 1-2 in Belgian GP practice
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes F1 car “felt completely different” in Belgian GP practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
8h ago
Esteban Ocon lashes out at Alpine: “We haven’t been listened to”
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
F1
News
8h ago
Lando Norris ‘not felt comfortable' with McLaren F1 car despite topping timesheets
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Ducati Race of Champions Qualifying Results: Andrea Iannone on pole
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in second Belgian GP practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
F1
Results
9h ago
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
10h ago
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Pecco Bagnaia: "Now I'm stronger than Marc, next year we will see"
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez