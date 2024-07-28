George Russell’s first words since F1 Belgian GP disqualification

George Russell has described his disqualification from the F1 Belgian Grand Prix as “heartbreaking”.

Russell was excluded from the final race results after the F1 stewards found that his Mercedes car was 1.5kg underweight.

This clearly contrevened with the F1 regulations, resulting in Russell’s disqualification.

Russell had driven a spectacular race, pulling off an inspired one-stop strategy to take the race lead.

Despite immense pressure from Lewis Hamilton in the closing laps, Russell fended off the seven-time world champion to win at Spa-Francorchamps.

Russell took to social media to give his first thoughts on his DSQ.

“Heartbreaking… We came in 1.5kg underweight and have been disqualified from the race,” he wrote.

“We left it all on the track today and I take pride in crossing the line first.

“There will be more to come.”

It was a shock for Mercedes to win the race on merit following a difficult Friday.

Mercedes ditched their floor upgrade ahead of Saturday’s wet running at Spa.

While Hamilton qualified fourth, it was expected that McLaren and Red Bull would fight it out for the win.

However, Hamilton overtook Sergio Perez on the opening lap before dispatching Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton was on course to take the win on merit ahead of Oscar Piastri but Russell’s impressive one-stop strategy worked out, giving him track position.

Hamilton couldn’t overtake, allowing Russell to take the win before his disqualification.

In terms of the results, it’s Hamilton’s 105th F1 career victory as Piastri and Leclerc completed the podium.