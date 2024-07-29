Lewis Hamilton has ‘mixed feelings’ after inheriting win from 'heartbroken' George Russell

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he has “mixed feelings” about inheriting victory in the F1 Belgian Grand Prix from Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Russell was disqualified from Sunday’s race following a stewards’ investigation, with his Mercedes discovered to be 1.5 kilograms underweight after fuel was drained from his W15 in the FIA’s post-race checks.

Hamilton was subsequently promoting to first, giving him his second victory in three races. The seven-time world champion had ended a 945-day win drought at the British Grand Prix earlier this month.

But in an Instagram post on Sunday evening, Hamilton conceded he felt sympathy for Russell.

"Mixed feelings for today's result,” Hamilton wrote. “Obviously happy to get the win but I feel for George and it's disappointing for the team not to get the one-two.

"A lot of positives to take from today, though. At the start of the weekend, we didn't expect to be at the front or the pace we had, so it's great to see just how much progress has been made and that we are in the fight.

“We take all these positives with us into the break and will come back a stronger team ready to keep the momentum going."

Russell won the 44-lap race after Mercedes gambled on a one-stop strategy, with Hamilton running a conventional two-stop.

The Briton described his disqualification as “heartbreaking”, while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said the team would “take it on the chin” and learn from the mistake.

Hamilton’s 105th career victory marks Mercedes’ third win in the past four races, with the German manufacturer enjoying something of a resurgence in form heading into the summer break.