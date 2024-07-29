“They didn’t tell me that” - Lewis Hamilton was caught off-guard by George Russell’s strategy

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Mercedes failed to inform him that he was “at risk” of being beaten by George Russell’s one-stop strategy at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton lost out to teammate Russell through strategy in Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps.

The seven-time world champion was put on the conventional two-stop strategy having led the race in the early phase.

Russell, who was on course to finish fifth at best, gambled on a one-stop strategy.

While Hamilton closed in by around 0.8s per lap, he was unable to overtake.

Russell took the win on track but was later disqualified after his car was found to be underweight by 1.5kg.

Speaking after the race, prior to Russell’s disqualification, Hamilton was clearly irked by the poor communication on the Mercedes pit wall.

He told Viaplay: “You have to put your faith in the people that you work with so I put my faith in my strategist.

“I should be able to lean on him fully. I told him that the tyres were fine and they called me in.

“Did I know that I was at risk of getting one-stopped by my teammate? They didn’t tell me that.

“But congrats to George, it’s great to go into the break with such performance. We all feel a bit lighter going in and hopefully come back stronger in the second half.”

Hamilton’s win means only Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri have out-scored him in the last eight races.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for Mercedes, which failed to register a top three finish up until the Canadian Grand Prix in June.

Mercedes have won three of the last four races, with an upgrade in Monaco seemingly turning their fortunes around.

They did start the Belgian Grand Prix on the back foot, ditching a new floor upgrade ahead of Saturday’s running.