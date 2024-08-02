Revealed: The numbers behind Alpine’s F1 engine deficit as they explore customer options

Ex-Alpine F1 boss Bruno Famin has revealed Alpine are losing approximately 0.2s in lap time due to their underperforming Renault engine.

During the Belgian Grand Prix, Famin announced that he would step down as Alpine F1 team principal, opening the door for Oliver Oakes to join the team.

The news came amongst Alpine’s decision to abandon their engine project at Viry, and become a customer team.

Alpine have struggled to capitalise on their works status, slipping back in the pecking order in 2024.

As a result, Alpine are considering customer options, most likely with Mercedes.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Famin conceded the decision to abandon the engine project at Viry was a “big shock” for everyone.

“I think the big announcement was on Tuesday, last Tuesday, where we had to make the announcement to the staff in Viry that there was a project to switch to a different power unit from 2026,” he said. “And that was really a shock.”

In terms of numbers, Famin confirmed that Renault’s engine is down by 10-15 kilowatts, resulting in 0.2s on lap time depending on the track.

“Right now the current engine is a bit down by 15 kilowatts,” he explained. “I think it’s what FIA figures are saying.

“Renault really missed the point in 2014 when the current regulation was born with the two hybrid systems - Renault totally missed.

“But now we are 10 to 15 kilowatts down. The power unit is, let’s say, on average two-tenths of lap time.”

Alpine sit eighth in the constructors’ championship on 11 points.

Their driver line-up for 2025 is still undecided with only Pierre Gasly confirmed.

Jack Doohan is reportedly the favourite to join Gasly at Enstone following Esteban Ocon’s departure.