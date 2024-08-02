Revealed: The numbers behind Alpine’s F1 engine deficit as they explore customer options

“But now we are 10 to 15 kilowatts down. The power unit is, let’s say, on average two-tenths of lap time.”

Alpine
Alpine

Ex-Alpine F1 boss Bruno Famin has revealed Alpine are losing approximately 0.2s in lap time due to their underperforming Renault engine.

During the Belgian Grand Prix, Famin announced that he would step down as Alpine F1 team principal, opening the door for Oliver Oakes to join the team.

The news came amongst Alpine’s decision to abandon their engine project at Viry, and become a customer team.

Alpine have struggled to capitalise on their works status, slipping back in the pecking order in 2024.

As a result, Alpine are considering customer options, most likely with Mercedes.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Famin conceded the decision to abandon the engine project at Viry was a “big shock” for everyone.

“I think the big announcement was on Tuesday, last Tuesday, where we had to make the announcement to the staff in Viry that there was a project to switch to a different power unit from 2026,” he said. “And that was really a shock.”

In terms of numbers, Famin confirmed that Renault’s engine is down by 10-15 kilowatts, resulting in 0.2s on lap time depending on the track.

“Right now the current engine is a bit down by 15 kilowatts,” he explained. “I think it’s what FIA figures are saying.

“Renault really missed the point in 2014 when the current regulation was born with the two hybrid systems - Renault totally missed.

“But now we are 10 to 15 kilowatts down. The power unit is, let’s say, on average two-tenths of lap time.”

Alpine sit eighth in the constructors’ championship on 11 points.

Their driver line-up for 2025 is still undecided with only Pierre Gasly confirmed.

Jack Doohan is reportedly the favourite to join Gasly at Enstone following Esteban Ocon’s departure. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
4m ago
Mercedes told “not all about money” after "meeting" about Max Verstappen salary
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
VR46 confirm they have secured 2025 rider line-up "we wanted"
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Ducati told to share Marc Marquez’s blame after “recipe for disaster” incident
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
3h ago
EXCLUSIVE: MotoGP’s most at-risk rider in “the worst situation I can be in”
Augusto Fernandez
Augusto Fernandez
F1
News
3h ago
EXCLUSIVE: How to be an F1 team principal
James Vowles
James Vowles

Latest News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
Alex Rins pulls out of the remainder of British MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins
Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Luca Marini identifies the key area Honda is losing to its MotoGP rivals
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Marco Bezzecchi reacts to engine issues in Silverstone practice
Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: ‘Last year I’d have signed with blood, sometimes life is incredible’
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio