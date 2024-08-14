Oscar Piastri: ‘If McLaren has quickest F1 car in 2024 it’s not by much’

Oscar Piastri says if the McLaren Formula 1 team does have the quickest car currently in the 2024 season “it’s really not by much”.

McLaren sits second in the constructors’ table after the opening half of the 2024 campaign, with both Lando Norris and Piastri celebrating grand prix wins.

In a tight battle at the top, Red Bull leads with 408 points but only 42 clear of McLaren, with Ferrari in third on 345 points.

On the run up to the summer break, wins have been spread between Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes as the latter has seen a significant recent upturn in form.

Speaking after the Belgian GP, in which Piastri was third and Norris fifth, the Australian believes the McLaren is one of the best cars right now - but not by much.

“I think it’s one of the quickest, yes,” Piastri said to Sky Sports F1.

“I think Budapest we were the quickest. Here [at Spa] I think from my side I made too many mistakes in qualifying and that ended up costing us a bit.

“But it’s very tight. If we are the quickest, it’s really not by much.

“I think Red Bull were very quick this weekend [at Spa], just Max [Verstappen] got stuck in the dirty air and Mercedes clearly are very strong as well.

“I think we probably had a little edge, just not the track position to capitalise on it.”

Norris sits second in the drivers’ standings at the summer break, 78 adrift of reigning world champion Verstappen.

While pleased with the team’s performance, Norris rued mistakes he’s made this season that have seen him throw away a number of good scoring opportunities.

“From a team side, super happy,” he said.

“I just feel in the last few races I’ve messed up a lot and given away a lot of points. So, I just need a little reset and come back strong.”

The 2024 season marks the first for McLaren since 2012 that it has won grands prix with both of its drivers, while Piastri’s Hungarian GP success marked just its third Sunday victory since the end of 2012.