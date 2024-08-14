Andrea Kimi Antonelli ‘trying to enjoy’ the pressure of Mercedes F1 rumours

“Recently there has been some pressure, but I have tried to enjoy it”

Mercedes Formula 1 prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli says he has “tried to enjoy” the pressure placed on him over rumours he’ll replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

The 17-year-old Italian is one of the F1 paddock’s hottest prospects, with Antonelli sent straight from the Formula Regional European Championship - where he was champion last year - to Formula 2 with Prema in 2024.

Despite the difficult jump, Antonelli has scored two race wins and sits seventh in the points - 53 clear of F1-bound team-mate Oliver Bearman.

Since Hamilton announced he had signed for Ferrari for the 2025 season, rumours have continued to mount that Antonelli could be promoted to Mercedes to replace the seven-time champion.

Speaking in an interview with motorsport.com, Antonelli said of the rumours: "Some degree of worry I think is always there, the prospect of not being able to perform I think frightens everyone.

“My approach is to see it as a great opportunity to learn, grow and also enjoy the moment.

“I'm not afraid of being judged, I know Mercedes has a clear opinion about my potential, already this season in F2 the championship didn't kick off in the best way but there were no negative thoughts.

“I am quite calm, if the opportunity presented itself to me I would take it with eagerness and try to make the most of it.

“Recently there has been some pressure on me with all the rumours about next year, but I have always tried to enjoy it. I'm enjoying the opportunities I have.”

Mercedes has kicked on Antonelli’s development this year, with the Italian taking part in several private tests in one of the squad’s two-year-old F1 cars.

He called his first test in April in Austria a “really great experience”, and noted that “an F1 car gives you a lot of confidence”.

Antonelli’s unconventional step from FRECA to F2 brought about a mix of thoughts from onlookers, with some believing it too big a jump while others expected him to be competitive from the off.

But the youngster said: “When they informed me that this was the plan, I thought it would be a big jump, because you usually go to F3 first, but at the same time the challenge was immediately appealing to me.

“I didn't plan on coming to F2 and winning everything, I was always aware that the jump from Formula Regional would be very challenging and I was aware that I had a lot to learn, which I am still doing.”

