Lando Norris has “not performed at the level of a world champion”

Lando Norris has admitted that he hasn’t been operating at “the level of a world champion” during the first half of the 2024 F1 season.

The McLaren driver has been a constant thorn in Max Verstappen’s side this season, emerging as the Dutchman and Red Bull’s closest and most consistent challenger.

While highlights have included a maiden grand prix victory in Miami, Norris conceded he has also made “one too many mistakes” and given away “a few too many points” to Verstappen.

"In the first half of the season, I have not performed at the level of a world champion. Simple as that,” Norris said ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, where Crash.net are in the paddock.

"At times I have. Many races I have. But little things have let me down along the way and those are things I can’t afford. In the last few races I have not been at the level I need to be at.”

Norris, who pinpointed starts and opening laps as two key areas for improvement, added: "I’m still very happy with how the season’s gone, but just one too many mistakes and a few too many points given away.

"Which is not the level I need to be at if I want to fight for a championship and fight against a driver like Max.”

The 24-year-old Briton insisted he has not been affected by criticism he has faced, adding it has been “absolutely” fair at times.

“I’m fine with it, I don’t mind. You guys can say what you want,” he stressed.

“For me, as long as I know what I’m doing and the people around me know what I’m doing; my group, my circle, my team, I’m happy.

“I don’t mind what other people come up with, their opinions. I’m very happy for people to think whatever they want as long as I know what my goals are and I’m performing, that’s fine.

“In my answers and my interviews I’ve also been very honest when I’m not.”

Norris is 78 points behind Verstappen with 10 races to go but still believes he can challenge the three-time world champion for this year’s title.

"For the team, of course [we can do it]," Norris said of McLaren’s chances of overhauling their 42-point deficit to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

“As a driver, it is still within reach but it is a lot of points and it’s against Max. I want to be optimistic and say there are still chances.

“I know it’s a lot and it’s going to be a very difficult challenge but, with how I know I can perform when things click, I still want to believe it’s possible.”