Lando Norris fears potentially “dangerous” 80km/h winds at Dutch GP

Lando Norris is concerned that weather conditions during Friday practice at F1’s Dutch Grand Prix could potentially be “dangerous”.

There were already strong winds in the Zandvoort paddock on Thursday but forecasts have predicted gusts of up to 80km/h on Friday, when F1’s opening two practice sessions will be held.

Norris warned that drivers could end up getting caught out by the wind and end up either “in the gravel or the wall”.

“It’s a lot trickier than people think,” the McLaren driver said. “I mean, even when it's 20-25km/h, it is already a lot. Even when it's no wind to 10km/h, you notice the difference.

“When it's just a constant 25km/h it's difficult, but it's going to be 40, 50, 60, 70, 80km/h... I've never experienced something like that.

“Obviously it can be quite dangerous, because if you go into a corner at a certain speed, like Turn 7, with a 60, 70, 80km/h wind, that changes the car.

“There's nothing you can do as a driver. You're going to be in the gravel or in the wall. I don't know what to expect.”

McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri said: “The amount of downforce you gain, or more importantly lose, depending on the direction of the wind is [massive].

“In some corners it will probably be like driving an F2 car tomorrow. It's a massive change and also very difficult for us because of course we can't feel the wind that well.

“You can feel it pretty well when it's sideways, but when it's a headwind or a tailwind, it's not always that easy to tell. And if you get a gust at the wrong moment, it's completely out of your control in some ways.

"I think it'll be a pretty interesting day, and an interesting weekend, with the wind and the rain.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc doubts there will be much action on track if the winds are as strong as expected.

“I don't think there are any cars that are designed for the wind we have forecasted for tomorrow,” the Monegasque said.

“I think it's up to 80km/h. I'm not sure there will be many cars on track in case it's that way.

“However, I think for Saturday and Sunday, it calms down, but it still remains extremely high wind.”