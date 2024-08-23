Lewis Hamilton’s response to ex-Mercedes engineer’s weakness claim

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at claims from a former Mercedes F1 colleague that he “lets himself go a bit” when he does not have a chance to win.

Former Mercedes engineer Phillip Brandle identified what he believes to be the seven-time world champion’s biggest weakness in a recent interview with German outlet Motorsport-Total.

"What I think always sets him apart a little, both positively and negatively, is that when he knows he has a chance of winning something, he can drive at 200 per cent,” Brandle said.

“But if he has the feeling that the car isn’t running well, that he somehow has no chance of winning the race, then unfortunately he lets himself go a bit, which is a shame.

“If he sees even the slightest chance, then he drives as well as ever, I think, like no other.”

Hamilton responded to Brandle’s comments ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, insisting he has been “working my butt off all year” in his attempts to get to grips with Mercedes’ tricky W15 challenger.

“I’m slowly getting more and more comfortable with the car,” Hamilton said at Zandvoort.

“I’ve definitely struggled during the year. I read some comment from someone earlier that said that ‘I don’t drive 200 per cent when the car’s not right’, but I’ve been working my butt off all year.

“I’ve been giving everything, and it’s not been good enough, so I’ve just been trying to work at it and get better.

“And as the car’s progressing, I’m becoming more and more at one with it, and now the results are starting to come, which is a great feeling.”

Mercedes have made big strides forward in recent months and won three of the four F1 races prior to the summer break.

Hamilton ended a 945-day wait for an F1 victory with a brilliant home win at his home race at Silverstone, before inheriting the win at Spa-Francorchamps after Mercedes teammate George Russell was disqualified.