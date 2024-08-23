Renewed hope for Daniel Ricciardo as Red Bull clarify threat of F1 exit

Christian Horner has appeared to contradict Helmut Marko’s claim that Liam Lawson will “definitely” race for either Red Bull or sister team RB in F1 2025.

Red Bull motorsport advisor told Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung that Lawson “will definitely be in one of our cars next year” and be promoted from his current reserve driver role into a full-time seat.

Marko’s comments suggested that Daniel Ricciardo, the only Red Bull-contracted driver without a confirmed seat for 2025, was at major risk of losing his drive to Lawson.

There has also been speculation that Lawson could replace Sergio Perez at the senior team if the Mexican fails to turn around his recent disappointing performances during the remainder of the campaign.

But Red Bull team principal Horner insists that no decisions have been made as yet.

“Nothing is fixed. At the moment, we’ve still got a few weeks to make those decisions,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“Obviously we know the situation with Checo, and the contract that he has.

“With Daniel and Liam, there are options within their agreements that, obviously, we won’t talk about in public until things are concluded.”

Verstappen ‘never’ an option for Mercedes

Horner also moved to close the door on rumours that Max Verstappen could yet quit the reigning world champions in order to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year.

Verstappen, who is under contract until the end of 2028, has repeatedly stressed that he has no intention of leaving Red Bull amid Mercedes’ public courting in recent months.

It is understood that Mercedes have given up on the idea of trying to lure Verstappen for 2025, and appear set to promote their teenage prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli instead.

“The situation is, as we’ve stated all the way through the year, that we know what our agreement is with Max. And Max knows what his agreement is with us,” Horner explained.

“He is certainly not available to Mercedes. He never was.

“I’m sure whatever option they choose to take, they have thought carefully about. If they choose to give Antonelli the seat, you have to commend them for taking the risk with a youngster.”