Christian Horner’s first words since appeal against his alleged behaviour was dismissed

Christian Horner is “relieved” the appeal lodged by the female employee which accused the Red Bull boss of inappropriate behaviour was dismissed.

Earlier this month, it was announced by Red Bull that the appeal made by the female against Horner’s alleged misconduct had “not been upheld”.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an initial investigation which marred the team during the early weeks of the 2024 F1 season.

Horner himself has always protested his innocence - with the process officially concluding earlier this month after the appeal was dismissed.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, Horner gave his reaction to the appeal process ending.

Horner said: “Obviously it has been a hugely thorough process. I was relieved with the appeal concluding, and dismissing the claim.

“Now it is very much - as it has been all season - focus on the track, here at Max’s home race, and looking forward to the next 10 races.”

Horner was also asked if he regretted that it came out publicly, where he replied: “It is a private matter. I am just relieved that the process [of] the company has now been concluded. Our focus is very much on track.”

Sky Sports requested a comment from the other party but did not receive a reply.

The investigation tarnished Red Bull’s early season form, even resulting in intense speculation about Horner’s future as team boss.

It also led to a fall-out with Jos Verstappen, who claimed it risked ‘tearing the team apart’ if Horner remained in charge.

Jos’ frustration led to suggestions that Max Verstappen could leave the team, with Mercedes interested in signing the three-time world champion.

Red Bull will be keen to focus on the on-track action as they look to defend their position at the top of the F1 constructors’ championship.

They sit just 42 points ahead of McLaren, which have continued to close on Red Bull in recent rounds.

Sergio Perez’s poor form continues to be a talking point, particularly as he’s scored just 28 points in the last eight races.