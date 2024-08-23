Lando Norris has “no idea” if huge McLaren F1 upgrade is working at Dutch Grand Prix

Lando Norris is unsure whether McLaren’s sizeable F1 upgrade package for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix is working or not after the first day of running at Zandvoort.

McLaren have introduced a significant update on their car for this weekend’s race - their first since Miami - as they look to close in on Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

McLaren sit just 42 points behind Red Bull - and arguably are the favourites to take the title given Sergio Perez’s stuttering performances.

It’s still early days though for McLaren and understanding their new upgrade package.

Speaking to F1TV after the session, Norris feels McLaren don't have the quickest car out there.

“Probably not, Mercedes are quite quick - it’s close,” he said. “I don’t think there is a quickest, it just depends on different factors.

“We’ve been in good form since Miami, but we’ve not really brought any updates since Miami, this weekend’s our first time trying to make a bit more progress with the car.

“So optimistic, but I have no idea if it’s working or not or how it’s performing at the minute, but today was a reasonable day and we’re there or thereabouts. So a little bit more to find overnight hopefully and we can challenge the Mercedes."

Norris ended FP2 fourth-fastest overall, just over 0.2s off George Russell’s pace.

It was tight at the top though with the battle for pole looking to be between the McLarens, Mercedes pair and Max Verstappen.

Norris is eyeing “a bit of progress” before being a true contender to take pole on Saturday.

“Pretty good. Nice to be back in the car, I think Zandvoort’s a tough one to come back to straight away, just because it’s quick - it’s up and down, it’s twisty, a bit of everything,” he added.

“So a nice first day back in the car but a bit of progress needs to be made before tomorrow.”