“Rent him out” Liam Lawson admission adds new complication to driver market

Hint about contractual clause has knock-on effect for Daniel Ricciardo

Christian Horner has provided clarity about Red Bull’s option to keep - or lose - Liam Lawson.

Helmut Marko’s claim that junior driver Lawson would be in one of their cars, seemingly referring to Red Bull or their sister team RB, caused a stir ahead of this weekend’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo appeared to be most at-risk as the only uncontracted driver for 2025 of the current quartet at Red Bull and RB.

But Horner has now insisted that Marko’s comment did not necessarily mean Lawson would be placed into one of the team’s cars.

“A drive,” the Red Bull team principal told Sky Sports, hinting at other cars on the F1 grid.

“I asked [Marko] clearly. He said that [Lawson] will have a drive in Formula 1 next year.

“We could rent him out. We could do.

“Nothing is fixed. If we don’t take up the option on Liam, then he’s a free driver for 2025.

“We have specific time periods in drivers’ contracts where that becomes prevalent.

“I checked with Helmut. He said ‘no I didn’t say which car, I said a drive…’”

Horner’s admission appears to confirm that Red Bull have a contractual option with Lawson to either place him in their car, or an RB, or lose him next year.

This year the talented New Zealander is acting as Red Bull’s reserve and test driver but is a constant threat to those with race seats.

The newfound confidence in the under-performing Sergio Perez has shifted the focus in Ricciardo’s direction.

RB driver Ricciardo has largely been outperformed by teammate Yuki Tsunoda this season.

Ricciardo has gone from being a contender to replace Perez at Red Bull to desperately clinging onto his existing drive for 2025.

Worryingly, Ricciardo does not yet have a contract for next year meaning Lawson could swiftly take his place.

Horner’s claim that Red Bull could “rent” Lawson out adds a further twist to the driver market.

There are only three unconfirmed seats remaining in the 2025 F1 driver line-up.

One belongs to Mercedes and is expected to go to Kimi Antonelli, another is Ricciardo’s seat at RB, and another is with Sauber.

