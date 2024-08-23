Aston Martin open to ‘adjusting structure’ to accommodate Adrian Newey

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack has conceded his team would have to make an “effort” to “integrate” and “adjust” their F1 technical structure to accommodate Adrian Newey.

Aston Martin have been heavily linked with Newey since his departure from Red Bull was announced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year.

Newey will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, leaving him open to joining another F1 team.

Aston Martin have seemingly overtaken Ferrari as the favourites to sign Newey.

Reports in Italy have claimed that a huge offer has been made to Newey to join Aston Martin, which is owned by billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

Stroll has been ambitious in his plans for the team with the creation of an incredible headquarters at Silverstone, while recruiting some of the best personnel in F1, including ex-Mercedes chief Andy Cowell.

Speaking to media including Crash.net at the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday, Krack was asked about the latest Newey speculation.

“I was on holiday over the summer break, so cannot really comment on that. We are becoming a more and more attractive team,” Krack said in the FIA press conference.

“We have great structure, infrastructure developing. We are honoured to be put together with that name.”

Aston Martin already have an extensive technical team which includes former Red Bull aero chief Dan Fallows.

When asked whether Aston Martin could accommodate Newey into their existing technical structure, Krack replied: “Someone like that, you have to make any kind of effort to integrate and adjust your structure to get the best out of it.”

The Silverstone-based outfit has enjoyed a remarkable transformation under Stroll’s leadership.

Stroll took over the team when it was Force India - one of the smallest teams on the grid - often over performing relative to the amount of cash they had to spend.

Krack admitted that the changes over the last few years has meant that Aston Martin are now in a position where they can match someone of Newey’s ambition.

“When I joined, I went into the old brick house of the former Jordan factory, and if you pass from the A43 into Silverstone you see this has massively changed,” he explained.

“So, from that point of view it's a completely different structure, a completely different team.

“The headcount has almost doubled since. This paired with the ambition and everything that goes into these buildings I think makes us very attractive for the future.”