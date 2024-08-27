Franco Colapinto chosen as Williams' Logan Sargeant replacement for rest of 2024

Franco Colapinto will replace Logan Sargeant at Williams for the remainder of the 2024 F1 season, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

After 18 difficult months in F1, Sargeant will step aside at Williams, paving the way for Colapinto to make his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix.

Speculation about Sargeant's future grew following his major crash in final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Williams had explored other options, including Red Bull's Liam Lawson, before deciding to give Colapinto - who is in their driver academy - the call-up.

The 21-year-old Argentine has been competing in FIA Formula 2 this season and sits sixth overall, one place ahead of Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Speaking of the news, Colapinto said: “It is an honour to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams - this is what dreams are made of. The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can’t wait to be part of. Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success.”

Team boss James Vowles admitted the decision to replace Sargeant was "incredibly" tough on the American.

However, the former Mercedes strategist feels it gives Williams the best chance of scoring points.

Vowles added: “To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season.

"We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle. We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.

"This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude.